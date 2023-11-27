News & Insights

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Price Target Increased by 10.05% to 17.68

November 27, 2023 — 11:59 am EST

The average one-year price target for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been revised to 17.68 / share. This is an increase of 10.05% from the prior estimate of 16.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.93% from the latest reported closing price of 12.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comtech Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 11.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMTL is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 24,420K shares. CMTL / Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CMTL is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CMTL / Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

Archon Capital Management holds 1,506K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 22.59% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,165K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 948K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 847K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

