Comtech Secures Re-Certification of Data Security Standard

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL yesterday announced that its Safety & Security Technologies (“SST”) group has secured a re-certification of ISO 27001 Data Security Standard. This reflects the Melville, NY-based company’s commitment toward public safety, enabling organizations to safeguard their information assets and intellectual property. Comtech’s shares inched up 1.2% in the last trading session.



SST, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, is considered a prominent player in 9-1-1 public safety arena. With a legacy of serving local jurisdictions and various service providers for more than 20 years, Comtech SST offers reliable communication connections that support next-gen technology with emergency call routing and critical location data delivery services. Markedly, the public safety unit has membership in leading associations to develop industry standards for 9-1-1 advancements and one of them is ISO 27001.



ISO 27001 is a security standard that manages confidential information of customers and enterprises. Apart from safeguarding intellectual property and meeting contractual security obligations, it establishes a robust risk assessment framework that protects customers from potential cybersecurity threats. It is a component of information security management system (“ISMS”). The ISMS is a holistic approach that encompasses a framework of policies and procedures to ensure the safety of information assets pertaining to small, medium and large enterprises.



Considered as the benchmark of providing trustworthy communications infrastructure, the ISO 27001 standard increases business resilience, enhances reliability and security of systems and information as well as addresses customer requirements with best-in-class public safety communication services. This important certification reflects on Comtech’s ability to manage its business effectively and ensure that customer needs are thoroughly understood and fulfilled. In this way, the company provides an access to the best information security practices to its subscribers, setting a remarkable example in the public safety domain.



To strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment, Comtech created a niche market for secure wireless solutions. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Shares of Comtech have lost 27.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 16.7% in the past year.





