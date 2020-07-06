Comtech Reinforces Public Safety With ISO Re-Certification

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently announced that its Location Technologies Group received a re-certification of ISO 27001 Information Security Standard. The Comtech subsidiary is a part of its Commercial Solutions segment. The latest achievement underscores Melville, NY-based company’s commitment toward public safety, thereby enabling organizations to safeguard their information assets and intellectual property.



With more than two decades of industry experience, Comtech’s Location Technologies leverages location intelligence technology to enhance customer experience and enable enterprise-wide digital transformation for greater operational efficiency. It provides state-of-the-art interconnected cloud-based applications that deliver reliable location information for indoor and outdoor environments. It also offers messaging solutions for various network operators, enterprises and governments across the globe.



ISO 27001 is a security standard that manages sensitive information of customers and enterprises. Apart from safeguarding intellectual property and meeting contractual security obligations, it provides third-party verification and establishes a robust risk assessment framework that protects customers from potential cybersecurity threats. It is a component of information security management system (“ISMS”). The ISMS is a holistic approach that encompasses a framework of policies and procedures to ensure the safety of information assets pertaining to small, medium and large enterprises. The security standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing and maintaining an information security management system specifically designed per the requirements of the organization.



Apparently, the ISO 27001 security standard is reckoned to be the benchmark of providing trustworthy communications infrastructure in an organization. It enhances reliability systems and information, increases business resilience and addresses customer requirements with best-in-class public safety communication services. This important certification reflects Comtech’s ability to manage its business effectively as well as ensure that customer needs are thoroughly understood and fulfilled. The company provides access to the best information security practices to its subscribers. Remarkably, the latest endeavor is likely to enhance Comtech’s resilient business model with best-in-class public safety communications infrastructure globally.



To strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment, Comtech created a niche market for secure wireless solutions. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Shares of Comtech have lost 41.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.2% in the past year.





Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Nokia Corporation NOK, PCTEL, Inc. PCTI and Ericsson ERIC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nokia’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 129.1%, on average.



PCTEL’s bottom line surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the preceding four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average.



Ericsson has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 26.1%.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.