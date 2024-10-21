Comtech options imply 17.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Comtech (CMTL) is normal with calls leading puts 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.5%, or 69c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 21.3%.

