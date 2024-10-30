Comtech names John Ratigan as new CEO

Comtech (CMTL) “announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Ratigan as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective October 28, 2024. Mr. Ratigan has been serving as Comtech’s interim CEO since March 2024. In addition, the Comtech Board appointed Kenneth (Ken) H. Traub as an independent director to the Board, effective October 31, 2024. Mr. Ratigan is an accomplished executive with over three decades of senior leadership experience and expertise in the global satellite technology sector. He joined Comtech in November 2023 as the Company’s first Chief Corporate Development Officer.”

