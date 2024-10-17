News & Insights

Markets

Comtech Launches Strategic Review Of Networks Segment To Focus On Satellite Communications

October 17, 2024 — 06:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Comtech (CMTL) has disclosed its strategic alternatives process for its Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment, with plans to become a pure-play satellite and space communications company.

The company stated that there is no guarantee that exploring strategic alternatives will lead to a transaction or other significant changes. There is no set timeframe for the conclusion of this process, and the company does not plan to provide additional comments on the matter unless further disclosure is deemed appropriate or necessary.

Comtech noted that proceeds from the potential divestiture of Terrestrial & Wireless Networks would enable the company to substantially simplify its capital structure and strengthen its balance sheet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.