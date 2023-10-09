Comtech Gets U.S. Army Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Comtech (CMTL) said it was recently awarded a U.S. Army contract with a maximum ceiling value of $544 million. The company will provide onsite professional engineering services, as well as supply and support the satellite and terrestrial networking communications technologies for the Project Manager Tactical Network for the Global Field Service Representative support program.

The task order was awarded on Comtech's existing contract with the U.S. Army, which leverages the ten-year, $5.1 billion Global Tactical Communications Systems II indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract vehicle.

