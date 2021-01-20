Comtech (CMTL) Unit Wins $2.9M NG911 Deal From Toronto Police

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently announced that its subsidiary — Comtech Solacom Technologies — has clinched a $2.9 million Next Generation 911 (NG911) services contract from the Toronto Police Service. The Comtech unit is part of its Commercial Solutions segment.



As part of the agreement, the business unit will deploy its Guardian call handling solution to streamline emergency call handling and management processes, and enable efficient collection of critical information while supporting the largest 9-1-1 center in Canada. Notably, the development took place in second-quarter fiscal 2021.



With an experience of more than 30 years, Solacom’s 9-1-1 solutions have been specifically engineered to assist customers with seamless call handling services. Solacom’s emergency communications solutions eliminate forklift upgrades, reduce complexity, support current and emerging standards as well as integrate advanced voice, data, text and video technologies for end-to-end call management.



Comtech Solacom’s Guardian 9-1-1 solution has the ability to operate under complex multi-position environments and addresses emergency call management requirements without replacing the underlying infrastructure for business continuity. It unites traditional voice and data into a single communications workflow and features a customizable call control system. Impressively, Comtech Solacom has a wide customer base in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.



Markedly, the NG911 solution will be installed in geo-diverse configuration with 30 training and 103 emergency call taking positions. Further, in order to optimize the effectiveness of call handling management, the sites will be deployed with Guardian Intelligent 911 Workstations.



This future-proof platform is being designed per the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication Next Generation 911 directives and industry parameters. Its user-friendly interface prioritizes landline and wireless calls, and can also determine the location of callers. This modernized function will help first responders and police officers to protect the critical public safety infrastructure. Notably, the NG911 services are slated to be operational in the middle of next year.



Notably, Comtech has created a niche market for highly secure wireless solutions to defend global security and improve public safety. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications, and telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Comtech currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its shares have soared 38.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.1% in the past three months.





Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM and Airgain, Inc. AIRG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.3%, on average.



Sonim delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



Airgain delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.5%, on average.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airgain, Inc. (AIRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.