Comtech (CMTL) Unit Wins $2.7M Deal for CS67PLUS Troposcatter

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently announced that its subsidiary — Comtech Systems — has secured an order of over-the-horizon system CS67PLUS troposcatter radio/modem from a leading oil and gas company. Markedly, the order value is worth $2.7 million. Notably, the software-defined troposcatter radio/modem will be leveraged at a floating liquefied natural gas facility. This development took place in second-quarter fiscal 2021.



Comtech Systems, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, is primarily known for deploying turnkey networks for various industries, including telecom, high speed trading and defense & military. With an experience of more than 50 years, the Orlando, FL-based subsidiary designs next-gen communications solutions and is a forerunner in modern troposcatter technology. It offers systems integration on extensive projects while catering to some of the largest energy companies like Petronas and Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A.



With a proven expertise in testing of various satellite communications antennas and fiber optics, the segment designs and deploys customized multi-technology solutions for complex networks. Known as a leading provider of turnkey systems for civil infrastructure applications, Comtech Systems’ wide range of troposcatter products have become increasingly popular for both the U.S. and foreign military forces owing to high data rate transmission and reduced operating expenditure.



Its much-acclaimed product, CS67PLUS, is reckoned to be the most advanced, software-defined adaptive troposcatter modem/radio available in the market. Furnished with a compact design, the device’s adaptive architecture can support both Troposcatter beyond line-of-sight and Line-of-sight communications with a full duplex data throughput of 210 Mbps. The CS67PLUS operates in the 4.4 - 5 GHz C-Band range and consumes less power with negligible equipment footprint.



It also boasts an Automatic Link Power Control feature, which reduces the probability of interference at distant stations, thereby providing a seamless communications infrastructure. Backed by these robust characteristics, Comtech Systems’ CS67PLUS troposcatter radio/modem is likely to aid oil and gas customers with best-in-class communications capabilities. Financial details pertaining to the order have not yet been revealed.



Notably, Comtech has created a niche market for secure wireless solution to strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment. The Melville, NY-based company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. Further, it aims to provide global field support services for military satellite communication terminals worldwide. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Comtech currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its shares have plunged 43.2% against the industry’s growth of 38.4% in the past year.





A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.