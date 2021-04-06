Comtech (CMTL) Arm Unveils Satellite Modem to Boost Networks

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s CMTL subsidiary Comtech EF Data Corp. recently unveiled the CDM-650 satellite modem. It is an innovative device that is specifically designed to cater to the connectivity requirements of foreign government entities. Ideal for mission-critical networks, the latest entrant to the unit’s satellite modem portfolio is interoperable with CDM-625A and CDM-425 modems.



The avant-garde device optimizes satellite transponder bandwidth usage with utmost efficiency. Markedly, the launch highlights the Melville, NY-based company’s commitment toward establishing a streamlined communications infrastructure while enabling organizations to stay ahead of the race in the dynamic tech industry. Despite such optimistic endeavors, Comtech failed to impress investors as the stock inched up merely 0.2% to close at $25.86 as of Apr 5.



Based in Chandler, AZ, Comtech EF Data Corp. is a major supplier of link optimization and satellite bandwidth efficiency. Its solutions are primarily designed for satellite operators, governments and commercial users, and are widely known for its unrivalled intelligence and horsepower. Some of the solutions include on-demand connectivity for energy and maritime sectors, high-end enterprise services and mission-critical communication for governments and armed forces.



These offerings are deployed in more than 160 countries for facilitating an integrated network infrastructure supported by enhanced customer experiences. With a keen focus on research & development, the segment capitalizes on best-in-class ground equipment technologies to provide better-quality differentiated services. These out-of-the-box offerings maximize the segment’s profitability, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for various service providers.



The unit’s latest product CDM-650 Satellite Modem is a purpose-built device for secure military and government networks. It leverages state-of-the-art modulation and coding techniques to improve satellite transponder bandwidth usage. The product offers symbol rates ranging from 32 ksps to 64 Msps and data rates within 18 kbps to 155 Mbps. Equipped with several other advanced features, CDM-650 provides ultra-low power spectral densities and is well suited for on-the-pause and on-the-move communications applications.



Notably, Comtech created a niche market for highly secure wireless solutions to defend global security and improve public safety. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. Further, it aims to provide global field support services for military satellite communication terminals worldwide. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud-computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications, and telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Comtech currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 75.2% compared with the industry's growth of 69.9% in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Nokia Corporation NOK and Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR. While Ubiquiti sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nokia and Sierra Wireless carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average.



Sierra Wireless has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.

