Comtech Boosts Text Messaging Solutions Amid Coronavirus Woes

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently announced that its Location Technologies group has teamed up with a number of leading mobile network operators to address the burgeoning demand for text messaging during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) “Keep Americans Connected” pledge, the latest move is intended to enhance Comtech’s capabilities to provide secure and innovative location as well as messaging solutions across various business verticals amid this hour of crisis.



Markedly, Comtech’s Location Technologies group is a part of its Commercial Solutions segment. With a legacy of catering various service providers for more than 25 years, the Comtech subsidiary has been providing public safety, governments and enterprises with best-in-class interconnected cloud-based applications. With personalized location platforms, it offers reliable location information for both indoor and outdoor environments. It also delivers state-of-the-art geo-services applications via its ‘Location Studio’ technology that supports IoT, automotive application developers and chip manufacturers.



It is worth mentioning that under FCC’s novel initiative, Comtech has partnered with tech giants like T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and TELUS Corporation TU to name a few. The Melville, NY-based wireless carrier has devised a measure to enumerate the number of messages during busy hours. Interestingly, it has been observed that Comtech witnessed more than 400 million messages per hour in March and April, which is about twice that of the normal usage.



Apart from benefiting customers with its high-speed broadband connectivity, Comtech along with FCC is undertaking necessary steps to eliminate data caps on long-distance calls, waive overage and late fees for end users of its partners affected by the virus and provide free connectivity services with more access to public WiFi hotspots. Also, the regulatory authority has offered additional spectrum so that mobile network operators can ensure smooth functioning of Internet and telecom services during these unprecedented times. Comtech is focused on leveraging these platforms to boost network performance and reinforce voice services as well as text messages to help customers stay connected.



Comtech has created a niche market for secure wireless solution to strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Comtech currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of Comtech have lost 27% compared with the industry’s decline of 17% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.