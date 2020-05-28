Comtech Augments Public Safety With Revamped Product Line

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently announced that its Location Technologies group has introduced a revamped website that exhibits a diversified range of products specifically designed to support public safety infrastructure. Markedly, the latest move reflects the Melville, NY-based company’s commitment toward public safety for more than two decades. The revamped website will enable organizations to safeguard their information assets with various avant-garde location-based and emergency services.



With a legacy of catering various service providers for more than 25 years, Comtech enables first responders and government agencies to keep citizens and public places secure with faster response and reduced costs. Comtech’s customizable services for public safety offer seamless connectivity solutions to telecom sector and enterprises. Recognized as a leader in 5G and mobility management, Comtech’s much-acclaimed location and messaging solutions are used worldwide. Notably, these cutting-edge platforms provide faster time-to-market and scalability for mobile network operators.



Markedly, Comtech’s Location Technologies group is part of the Commercial Solutions segment. The segment leverages location intelligence technology to enhance customer experience and enable enterprise-wide digital transformation with utmost operational efficiency. Armed with best-in-class interconnected cloud-based applications, the subsidiary offers reliable location information for both indoor and outdoor environments. It also delivers state-of-the-art geo-services applications via its ‘Location Studio’ technology that supports IoT, automotive application developers and chip manufacturers. The latest endeavor is likely to enhance Comtech’s resilient business model and address customer requirements with best-in-class public safety communications infrastructure globally.



Last month, Comtech’s Location Technologies group had collaborated with a number of leading mobile network operators to address the burgeoning demand for text messaging services during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of Federal Communications Commission’s (“FCC”) “Keep Americans Connected” pledge, the move was intended to enhance Comtech’s capabilities to provide secure and innovative location as well as messaging solutions across various business verticals. Under FCC’s novel initiative, Comtech has partnered with tech giants like T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS , Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and TELUS Corporation TU among others.



Notably, Comtech has created a niche market for secure wireless solution to strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Despite diligent execution of operational strategies backed by strong backlog, shares of Comtech have declined 15.3% compared with the industry's fall of 0.7% in the past year.





