Comtech Acquires NG-911 to Augment Emergency Call Services

To deploy advanced emergency call handling services, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently completed the acquisition of a forerunner of Next Generation 911 solutions in the Midwest — NG-911, Inc. Although the financial terms of the deal were kept under the wraps, the operations of NG-911 were consolidated with a subsidiary of Comtech — Comtech Solacom Technologies.



With a rich legacy of more than 30 years, Solacom’s 9-1-1 solutions are user-centric and have been specifically engineered to streamline emergency call handling and management processes, and enable efficient collection of critical information during crisis. Apart from providing customers with seamless call handling services, Solacom’s integrated emergency communications solutions eliminate forklift upgrades, reduce complexity, support current and emerging standards as well as protect critical public safety infrastructure with advanced voice, data, text and video technologies.



Post-acquisition, Comtech has also clinched multi-year contracts of more than $15 million as a result of deploying Solacom’s much-lauded Guardian Call Handling solutions to the 9-1-1 Northern Illinois Next Generation Alliance Consortium. Equipped with comfortable ergonomics, Comtech Solacom’s Guardian systems manage 9-1-1 calls in any format and collect rich, situational awareness information from various sources for an innovative call control system. Built on open standards, this customizable platform addresses next-gen emergency call management requirements and enables future enhancements without replacing the underlying infrastructure. The transaction is likely to deliver seamless communications services across Iowa and Illinois, thereby strengthening its customer base.



In 2019, Comtech Solacom Technologies had collaborated with a leading Australia-based telecommunications provider — Telstra Corporation Limited TLSYY — to deploy a 24-hour Triple Zero service in Adelaide. The triple zero service is the equivalent measure of 911 public safety answering point in North America. The partnership was mainly undertaken to streamline call handling and management processes in emergency situations by protecting critical public safety infrastructure in Australia. Nevertheless, these endeavors underscore Solacom’s commitment to public safety for more than two decades, thereby ensuring steady revenue stream for Comtech.



Notably, Comtech has created a niche market for highly secure wireless solutions to defend global security and improve public safety. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications, and telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of Comtech have declined 15.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 1.2% in the past year.





