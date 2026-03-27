Comtech 2026 Watchlist for Investors: EDIM, Modems, and NG911 Cloud

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL is in the middle of a transition. The business has been reshaped toward higher-margin modems, digital ground infrastructure and Allerium cloud software. Even with that strategic pivot, expectations still indicate GAAP losses in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. That makes operational milestones, backlog conversion and cash generation more important than near-term earnings per share.



Investors are essentially tracking whether the company can convert multi-year visibility into cleaner execution. Recent margin expansion shows the mix shift can work. The next step is proving it can repeat as production ramps accelerate into the second half of fiscal 2026.

Comtech: EDIM Deliveries Signal Defense Progress

A key 2026 marker came on March 18, 2026, when Comtech delivered the first set of Enterprise Digital Intermediate Frequency Multicarrier modems to the U.S. Army under a $48.6 million contract. The company framed this as a major milestone within the program.



In the company’s terms, this matters for three reasons. First, it is a tangible backlog conversion tied to a named award. Second, it is validation with a flagship defense customer in mission-critical communications. Third, it can help position Comtech for future orders as the Army advances network modernization, which is one of the long-cycle drivers management highlights.

CMTL: Next-Gen Modems Are the Mix-Shift Engine

The core economic story in Satellite and Space Communications is moving from non-recurring engineering and early program work into higher-volume production. Comtech ties that shift to gross margin gains over the past year, with scaling expected to support better operating margins and faster cash conversion.



One next-generation modem is already in initial production and is expected to “kick in” in the second half of fiscal 2026. That ramp is central because the company has also been exiting low-margin, working-capital-intensive legacy work, which depresses sales but improves the quality of revenues.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Price and Consensus

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. price-consensus-chart | Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Quote

Comtech: Digital Ground Infrastructure as a Core Theme

Management describes government satellite communications modernization and digital ground infrastructure as core growth areas. These programs tend to have longer cycle times and multi-period delivery profiles, which can make near-term revenue choppy but support planning and investment when awards are durable.



That is where revenue visibility becomes a practical concept. Funded backlog was $731.6 million at Jan. 31, 2026, and revenue visibility was approximately $1.1 billion when combining funded backlog with additional unfunded contract value. Multi-year awards across the United States, Canada, and Australia support the idea that conversion can extend across multiple periods, not just a single quarter.

CMTL: NG911 Cloud Adoption Is the Software Lever

Allerium is positioned as the software lever in the portfolio, with a migration of products to the cloud aimed at extending recurring software revenue. The segment’s strong bookings in the fiscal second quarter were supported by a multi-year Tier-1 extension, reinforcing the idea that funding and deployments can underpin the cloud shift.



Product innovation is part of the growth narrative. Management noted that the Mira platform is slated to launch in the imminent future. Over time, emerging emergency-request devices and satellite delivery are expected to broaden adoption, which frames a longer runway beyond the initial NG911 upgrades.

Comtech: Watch Bookings and Book-to-Bill Divergence

The fiscal second quarter of 2026 offers a useful diagnostic template. Consolidated book-to-bill was 1.64x, but it masked a split: Allerium posted 2.51x, while Satellite and Space Communications came in at 0.68x.



If that gap persists, it could imply different near-term trajectories. Allerium strength can help support growth and mix, but sustained Satellite and Space Communications softness may constrain top-line recovery and keep the segment more dependent on backlog burn and second-half ramps. At the same time, a software-heavy mix can be margin supportive, which is why the booking mix matters as much as the absolute level.

CMTL: The Execution Scorecard for Investors

The 2026 watchlist is straightforward and milestone-driven:

• Second-half fiscal 2026 modem ramp timing: One next-generation modem is in initial production, with contribution expected in the second half.

• EDIM ramp progression: First deliveries to the U.S. Army began under the $48.6 million contract, with further activity expected later in the year.

• Backlog conversion pace: Funded backlog of $731.6 million and revenue visibility near $1.1 billion set the pool, but execution determines timing.

• Gross margin and operating cash flow durability: Fiscal second-quarter gross margin reached 33.9%, and the company delivered four consecutive quarters of positive operating cash inflows through that quarter.

• Sensitivity to government procurement timing: Management cited shutdown-related timing delays as a factor in Satellite and Space Communications softness, reinforcing that quarterly cadence can be volatile even without cancellations.



If these items trend in the right direction, investors should see clearer evidence that the reshaped portfolio can translate into steadier margins and more reliable cash conversion, even before GAAP profitability returns.

Zacks Rank

Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other leading players operating in this space are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #3.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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