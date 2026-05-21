Comstock's Q1 Earnings Increase Y/Y on Portfolio Growth

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI have declined 7.3% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.4% decline during the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 8.8%, compared with a 3.7% gain for the broader benchmark index.

Comstock reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 19 cents, which rose from 15 cents a year earlier.

Revenue of $17.4 million denoted a 38% rise from $12.6 million in the year-ago quarter, while net income rose 25% to $2 million from $1.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 6% year over year to $2.2 million. The company also expanded its managed portfolio to 100 assets from 76 in the prior-year period.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Quote

Portfolio Growth and Leasing Activity

Comstock continued to benefit from growth in its asset management and property management operations during the quarter. Stabilized commercial assets were 93% leased as of March 31, with seven commercial leases signed during the quarter covering about 38,000 square feet of office and retail space.

Residential assets were 94% leased, with 150 units leased during the quarter.

The company highlighted strong demand for trophy office space at Reston Station. 96% of the 1.3 million square feet of trophy-class office space across Reston Station’s five office towers is currently leased or reserved.

Comstock’s ParkX subsidiary also posted notable growth, with revenue increasing 106% from the prior year. The business secured 13 new contracts during the quarter, including five new third-party agreements.

Management Commentary and Revenue Drivers

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Clemente attributed the quarter’s performance to the company’s focus on strategically located mixed-use and transit-oriented assets. He said expanding assets under management have helped generate diversified recurring fee-based revenue streams while supporting long-term growth.

The company also emphasized the benefits of its debt-free balance sheet and fee-based business model. Management noted that long-term asset management agreements and vertically integrated operating subsidiaries provide recurring revenue streams and downside protection.

Adjusted EBITDA growth was primarily driven by increases in recurring fee-based revenue from Comstock’s operating property management subsidiaries and higher asset management fees tied to portfolio expansion.

Comstock also pointed to transaction-related revenue generated by acquisitions completed through its Institutional Venture Platform (“IVP”), which contributed to development pipeline growth and additional fee-based revenue opportunities.

Expansion Initiatives and Development Pipeline

The company continued to expand its development and investment platforms during the quarter. In March 2026, Comstock acquired The Reed, a 417-unit multifamily property in Rockville, Md., through its IVP platform. Early in the second quarter, it also acquired Woodland Pointe, a fully leased office complex in Herndon, Va., which includes an existing 185,000-square-foot office building and a future build-to-suit office project.

Comstock also recently launched a Data Center Platform focused on joint venture opportunities tied to data center development. Management said the initiative is intended to capitalize on growing demand for data center capacity and create additional fee-based revenue opportunities.

In addition, the company expanded into mall management through its assumption of management responsibilities for Dulles Town Center in Virginia beginning May 1. The assignment includes property management, leasing, tenant relations and redevelopment evaluation services.

Other Developments

Comstock highlighted several operational milestones during the quarter, including a record-setting $10.3 million condominium sale at JW Marriott Residences Reston Station, surpassing the previous Virginia condominium sales record of $6 million.

The company also continues to advance major projects at The Row at Reston Station. BLVD Haley, a 419-unit luxury residential tower, remains on track for full delivery by the second quarter of 2026, while Ebbitt House — the first expansion of Washington, D.C.’s Old Ebbitt Grill — is also nearing opening.

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