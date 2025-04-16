Comstock Signs Master Services Agreement With RWE Clean Energy For Solar Recycling

(RTTNews) - Comstock Inc. (LODE), an emerging technology and materials company, on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Comstock Metals LLC has signed a Master Services Agreement with RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of the German energy company RWE AG (RWE.DE).

Comstock Metals will be RWE's main partner for handling recycling, decommissioning, and logistics services for expansive U.S. solar installations, ensuring a zero-landfill solution for 100% of the recovered solar panel materials.

This agreement builds on the partnership between Comstock Metals and RWE, who have already worked together on multiple projects in Nevada and California.

Comstock has handled the same amount of over 4 million pounds of old solar materials for RWE, with even more expected as the need for eco-friendly recycling increases.

In the pre-market trading, Comstock is 2.58% at $1.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

RWE, is currently trading 0.95% higher at $33.99 on the XETRA.

