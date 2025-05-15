Comstock Shares Decline 17% Despite Y/Y Increase in Q1 Earnings

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI have declined 17.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 4.1% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 0.8% against the S&P 500’s 4.5% growth, highlighting investor caution despite continued growth across Comstock’s key metrics.

Comstock reported first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 15 cents, up from 9 cents in the prior-year quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The company posted revenues of $12.6 million, reflecting a 19% increase from $10.6 million in the year-ago quarter. This top-line expansion was driven by 20% growth in total recurring fee-based revenues.

Net income rose sharply by 75% to $1.6 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a key profitability metric, grew 38% year over year to $2.1 million, primarily attributable to gains in property and parking management fees and supplemental asset management revenues.

Robust Operating Metrics Support Growth Outlook

Comstock’s managed portfolio expanded to 76 assets in the first quarter, up from 65 a year ago. The company executed eight commercial leases totaling 85,000 square feet, maintaining a 93% leased rate across its stabilized commercial properties. Residential leasing performance remained equally strong, with a 96% leased rate and a 4% year-over-year increase in average in-place rents. A total of 143 residential units were leased year to date, underscoring sustained demand across both asset classes.

ParkX, Comstock’s parking management subsidiary, delivered a standout performance, posting a 56% increase in total revenue, driven by growth in third-party assets under management. This subsidiary’s outperformance contributed meaningfully to consolidated financials and is expected to play a pivotal role in 2025 expansion plans.

Management Commentary Reinforces Strategic Trajectory

Chairman and CEO Christopher Clemente emphasized that first-quarter results were aligned with the company’s long-term strategic objectives. He noted that Q1 marked the 25th consecutive quarter of topline revenue growth, a reflection of Comstock’s recurring revenue model and operational efficiency. Clemente highlighted strong leasing momentum, citing new tenants such as commercial property insurance provider FM and high occupancy rates across premium residential properties. He also pointed to the forthcoming launch of The Row at Reston Station as a transformative milestone, reinforcing management’s optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.

Drivers Behind Headline Performance

Comstock’s revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter were propelled by steady increases in fee-based recurring revenue streams. The company benefited from stable operating cost controls, with selling, general and administrative expenses flat at $0.5 million compared to the year-ago period. Depreciation and amortization costs saw a modest year-over-year rise. A gain of $0.01 million from real estate ventures, reversing a $0.2 million loss in the prior-year period, also contributed to earnings growth. Tax provisions increased to $0.3 million from $0.2 million, consistent with higher pretax income.

Other Developments

Comstock’s expansion efforts during the quarter were concentrated on advancing construction at The Row at Reston Station.

