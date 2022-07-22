Comstock Resources Stock Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) are gaining more than 5 percent on Friday morning, continuing momentum over the last several days. The company has scheduled its earnings for August 1.

Currently, shares are at $14.27, up 5.18 percent from the previous close of $13.57 on a volume of 1,033,866. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.05-$22.11 on average volume of 3,943,218.

