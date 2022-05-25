Comstock Resources Shares Keep Rising

(RTTNews) - Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are rising more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade, trending up close to its year-to-date high. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $18.51, up 7.55 percent from the previous close of $17.21 on a volume of 1,053,328. The shares have traded in a range of $5.05-$19.17 on average volume of 3,931,337 for the last 52 weeks.

