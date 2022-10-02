Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) jumps 6.6% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) share price is 134% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 36% over the last quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Comstock Resources investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Comstock Resources moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:CRK Earnings Per Share Growth October 2nd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Comstock Resources' total shareholder return last year was 66%. That gain actually surpasses the 33% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Comstock Resources on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Comstock Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Comstock Resources you should be aware of.

Comstock Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.