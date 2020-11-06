Comstock Resources, Inc. Just Missed Earnings With A Surprise Loss - Here Are Analysts Latest Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$4.56 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. Revenues fell badly short of expectations, with sales of US$178m missing analyst predictions by 20%. Statutory earnings correspondingly nosedived, with Comstock Resources reporting a loss of US$0.57 per share, where the analysts were expecting a profit. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CRK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Comstock Resources' eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.26b in 2021, which would reflect a major 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Comstock Resources forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.73 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.73 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target fell 5.7% to US$8.45, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Comstock Resources at US$11.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Comstock Resources' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 50% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 41%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Comstock Resources to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Comstock Resources going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Comstock Resources that you should be aware of.

