Comstock Resources, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

February 18, 2025

Comstock Resources reports 2024 financial results with decreased production and net losses, plans increased drilling in 2025.

Comstock Resources, Inc. reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing total natural gas and oil sales of $336 million for the quarter, with an operating cash flow of $223 million. The company experienced a net loss of $55.3 million for the quarter, significantly impacted by an unrealized loss on hedging contracts. Comstock produced 124.2 Bcfe in the fourth quarter, a decrease from 140.6 Bcfe in the same period the previous year, due to reduced rig activity. For the entire year, production increased slightly to 527.8 Bcfe, while total sales reached approximately $1.3 billion. The company's proved reserves dropped to 3.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent, mainly from price-driven revisions and excluding many undeveloped locations due to low natural gas prices. Looking ahead, Comstock plans to expand its drilling operations, targeting a budget of $1.0 to $1.1 billion in 2025, driven by improved natural gas prices. Anearnings callis scheduled for February 19, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

  • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were reported at $336 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was strong at $223 million, equating to $0.76 per share.
  • Comstock successfully turned six wells to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average daily initial production rate of 40 MMcf per well.
  • In response to improved natural gas prices, the company plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs from five to seven in 2025, indicating growth and expansion plans.

Potential Negatives

  • Comstock reported a net loss of $218.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, indicating significant financial challenges.
  • Proved reserves decreased substantially from 4.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) in 2023 to 3.8 Tcfe in 2024, suggesting declining asset values.
  • The company incurred a pre-tax unrealized loss on hedging contracts totaling $197.6 million for the year, reflecting risks associated with price management strategies.

FAQ

What were Comstock's natural gas and oil sales for the fourth quarter of 2024?

Comstock's natural gas and oil sales for Q4 2024 totaled $336 million, including realized hedging gains.

How did Comstock's production in 2024 compare to 2023?

Comstock produced 527.8 Bcfe in 2024, slightly up from 524.9 Bcfe in 2023.

What is the adjusted net income per share for Q4 2024?

The adjusted net income for Q4 2024 was $46.3 million, or $0.16 per share.

How many wells did Comstock turn to sales in the Western Haynesville?

Comstock turned six successful wells to sales in the Western Haynesville during the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is Comstock's budget for drilling in 2025?

Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion on drilling and exploration projects in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



FRISCO, TX, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Highlights of 2024



's



Fourth Quarter





  • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $336 million.


  • Operating cash flow was $223 million or $0.76 per share.


  • Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $252 million.


  • Adjusted net income was $46.3 million or $0.16 per share for the quarter.


  • Six successful wells were turned to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average daily initial production rate of 40 MMcf per well.


  • Added over 64,000 net acres in the Western Haynesville, increasing total acreage in the play to 518,000 net acres.





Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024




Comstock produced 124.2 Bcfe in the fourth quarter as compared to 140.6 Bcfe in the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower production in the quarter was related to the decision to drop two operated rigs in early 2024 and to defer completion activity in the third quarter of 2024. Comstock's realized natural gas price for the fourth quarter of 2024 averaged $2.32 per Mcf before hedging and $2.70 per Mcf after hedging. Natural gas and oil sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $336.1 million (including realized hedging gains of $47.8 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $222.8 million, and the net loss for the fourth quarter was $55.3 million or $0.19 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $126.9 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for natural gas price risk management. Excluding this item, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.3 million, or $0.16 per share.



Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter averaged $0.72 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.06 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 69% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 73% after hedging.





Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024




Production in 2024 was 527.8 Bcfe as compared to 524.9 Bcfe in 2023. Natural gas and oil sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $1.3 billion (including realized hedging gains of $207.8 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the year was $675.2 million, and the net loss was $218.8 million or $0.76 per share. The adjusted net loss excluding a pre-tax $197.6 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $69.0 million or $0.24 per share.



Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the year ended December 31, 2024 averaged $0.78 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.11 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 61% during 2024 and 68% after hedging.





2024 Drilling Results




Comstock drilled 50 (42.9 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in 2024, which had an average lateral length of 10,759 feet. Comstock also turned 48 (42.9 net) operated wells to sales in 2024, which had an average initial production rate of 26 MMcf per day.



Since its last operational update in October, Comstock turned an additional six (6.0 net) operated Western Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales as follows:













































































Well


Vertical Depth (feet)


Completed Lateral (feet)


Initial Production Rate (MMcf per day)








Hodges #1

16,705

11,405

39

Powell #1

18,081

9,758

42

Hogue #1

18,872

12,055

44

Deornellas A #1

18,975

10,884

42

Deornellas B #2

17,552

9,473

40

Miles #1

15,921

10,584

34


These wells had average initial daily production rates of 40 MMcf per day and average completed lateral lengths of 10,693 feet.





2024 Proved Oil and Gas Reserves




Comstock also announced that proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2024 were estimated at 3.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe") as compared to 4.9 Tcfe as of December 31, 2023. The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 3.8 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2024 were substantially all natural gas, 73% developed and 98% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $1.6 billion using the Company's average first of month 2024 prices of $1.84 per Mcf of natural gas and $71.07 per barrel of oil. The natural gas and oil prices used in determining the December 31, 2024 proved reserve estimates were 23% lower for natural gas and 2% lower for oil as compared to prices used at December 31, 2023.



The very low natural gas prices used to determine proved reserves resulted in many of the Company's proved undeveloped locations being excluded from the year-end proved reserve estimates as they did not generate an adequate return at that natural gas price. Using NYMEX future market prices as of December 31, 2024 of $3.26 per Mcf for natural gas and $59.10 per barrel of oil, as adjusted for the Company's basis differentials, proved reserves would have been 7.0 Tcfe with a PV-10 value of $5.7 billion.



The following table reflects the changes in the SEC and NYMEX proved reserve estimates since the end of 2023:

SEC



NYMEX



(Bcfe)


Proved Reserves:





Proved Reserves at December 31, 2023

4,943.5



6,654.4

Production

(527.8
)


(528.0
)

Extensions and discoveries

531.3



899.4

Divestitures

(2.4
)


(3.0
)

Revisions

(1,180.5
)


(0.3
)

Proved Reserves at December 31, 2024

3,764.1



7,022.5


Comstock replaced 101% of its 2024 production excluding revisions under SEC pricing and replaced 170% of its 2024 production under NYMEX pricing.





2025 Budget




In response to improved natural gas prices, the Company plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs it is running from five to seven during 2025. Four of the rigs will be devoted to the Western Haynesville to continue to delineate the new play. As a result, Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion in 2025 on its development and exploration projects to drill 46 (40.3 net) operated horizontal wells and to turn 46 (39.7 net) operated wells to sales in 2025. Comstock expects to spend $130 million to $150 million on its Western Haynesville midstream system, which will be funded by its midstream partnership.





Earnings Call Information




Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 19, 2025, to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at

www.comstockresources.com

for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:




https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6e0b4d6ba76e49049b0b8093ff4a87a6




Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL:


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/siuhk9j5


.



If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 19, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link:


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/siuhk9j5


.





This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.






Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues:












Natural gas sales

$
287,626


$
348,385


$
1,043,886


$
1,259,450

Oil sales


672



1,050



3,597



5,161

Total natural gas and oil sales


288,298



349,435



1,047,483



1,264,611

Gas services


78,208



61,148



206,097



300,498

Total revenues


366,506



410,583



1,253,580



1,565,109

Operating expenses:












Production and ad valorem taxes


7,707



31,912



57,437



91,803

Gathering and transportation


44,434



46,925



194,890



184,906

Lease operating


31,379



31,678



130,504



132,203

Exploration

















1,775

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


202,116



185,558



795,397



607,908

Gas services


72,611



57,733



205,407



282,050

General and administrative


10,164



6,000



39,435



37,992

Loss (gain) on sale of assets


35








(875
)


(125
)

Total operating expenses


368,446



359,806



1,422,195



1,338,512

Operating income (loss)


(1,940
)


50,777



(168,615
)


226,597

Other income (expenses):












Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments


(79,022
)


111,449



10,196



187,639

Other income


284



304



1,211



1,771

Interest expense


(54,616
)


(47,936
)


(210,621
)


(169,018
)

Total other income (expenses)


(133,354
)


63,817



(199,214
)


20,392

Income (loss) before income taxes


(135,294
)


114,594



(367,829
)


246,989

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes


79,981



(6,217
)


149,075



(35,095
)

Net income (loss)


(55,313
)


108,377



(218,754
)


211,894

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest


(2,816
)


(777
)


(10,897
)


(777
)

Net income (loss) attributable to Comstock

$
(58,129
)

$
107,600


$
(229,651
)

$
211,117














Net income (loss) per share:












Basic

$
(0.19
)

$
0.39


$
(0.76
)

$
0.76

Diluted

$
(0.19
)

$
0.39


$
(0.76
)

$
0.76

Weighted average shares outstanding:












Basic


290,170



276,999



287,010



276,806

Diluted


290,170



276,999



287,010



276,806

Dividends per share

$




$
0.125


$




$
0.500



COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.




OPERATING RESULTS




(In thousands, except per unit amounts)


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Natural gas production (MMcf)


124,128



140,565



527,548



524,467

Oil production (Mbbls)


10



13



50



70

Total production (MMcfe)


124,185



140,649



527,847



524,890














Natural gas sales

$
287,626


$
348,385


$
1,043,886


$
1,259,450

Natural gas hedging settlements

(1)


47,847



4,107



207,803



80,328

Total natural gas including hedging


335,473



352,492



1,251,689



1,339,778

Oil sales


672



1,050



3,597



5,161

Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging

$
336,145


$
353,542


$
1,255,286


$
1,344,939














Average natural gas price (per Mcf)

$
2.32


$
2.48


$
1.98


$
2.40

Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)

$
2.70


$
2.51


$
2.37


$
2.55

Average oil price (per barrel)

$
67.20


$
80.77


$
71.94


$
73.73

Average price (per Mcfe)

$
2.32


$
2.48


$
1.98


$
2.41

Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)

$
2.71


$
2.51


$
2.38


$
2.56














Production and ad valorem taxes

$
7,707


$
31,912


$
57,437


$
91,803

Gathering and transportation


44,434



46,925



194,890



184,906

Lease operating


31,379



31,678



130,504



132,203

Cash general and administrative

(2)


6,282



3,141



24,174



28,125

Total production costs

$
89,802


$
113,656


$
407,005


$
437,037














Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)

$
0.06


$
0.23


$
0.11


$
0.18

Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)


0.36



0.33



0.37



0.35

Lease operating (per Mcfe)


0.25



0.23



0.25



0.25

Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)


0.05



0.02



0.05



0.05

Total production costs (per Mcfe)

$
0.72


$
0.81


$
0.78


$
0.83














Unhedged operating margin


69
%


67
%


61
%


65
%

Hedged operating margin


73
%


68
%


68
%


68
%














Gas services revenues

$
78,208


$
61,148


$
206,097


$
300,498

Gas services expenses


72,611



57,733



205,407



282,050

Gas services margin

$
5,597


$
3,415


$
690


$
18,448














Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:












Unproved property acquisitions

$
18,448


$
21,907


$
106,386


$
98,553

Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions

$
18,448


$
21,907


$
106,386


$
98,553

Exploration and Development:












Development leasehold

$
1,308


$
8,818


$
13,461


$
27,905

Exploratory drilling and completion


134,779



65,079



354,557



244,129

Development drilling and completion


96,021



233,856



503,550



974,664

Other development costs


8,325



6,262



30,500



25,130

Total exploration and development capital expenditures

$
240,433


$
314,015


$
902,068


$
1,271,828


(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.



(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.




COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):












Net income (loss)

$
(55,313
)

$
108,377


$
(218,754
)

$
211,894

Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments


126,869



(107,342
)


197,607



(107,311
)

Exploration expense

















1,775

Loss (gain) on sale of assets


35








(875
)


(125
)

Adjustment to income taxes


(25,333
)


26,868



(46,981
)


26,450

Adjusted net income (loss)

(1)

$
46,258


$
27,903


$
(69,003
)

$
132,683














Adjusted net income (loss) per share

(2)

$
0.16


$
0.10


$
(0.24
)

$
0.47

Diluted shares outstanding


292,983



276,999



287,010



276,806




























ADJUSTED EBITDAX:












Net income (loss)

$
(55,313
)

$
108,377


$
(218,754
)

$
211,894

Interest expense


54,616



47,936



210,621



169,018

Income taxes


(79,981
)


6,217



(149,075
)


35,095

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization


202,116



185,558



795,397



607,908

Exploration

















1,775

Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments


126,869



(107,342
)


197,607



(107,311
)

Stock-based compensation


3,881



2,861



15,261



9,867

Loss (gain) on sale of assets


35








(875
)


(125
)

Total Adjusted EBITDAX

(3)

$
252,223


$
243,607


$
850,182


$
928,121


(1)   Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.



(2)   Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.



(3)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




(In thousands)


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


OPERATING CASH FLOW



(1)



:












Net income (loss)

$
(55,313
)

$
108,377


$
(218,754
)

$
211,894

Reconciling items:












Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments


126,869



(107,342
)


197,607



(107,311
)

Deferred income taxes


(57,754
)


15,423



(124,919
)


44,301

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


202,116



185,558



795,397



607,908

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


2,957



1,984



11,476



7,964

Stock-based compensation


3,881



2,861



15,261



9,867

Loss (gain) on sale of assets


35








(875
)


(125
)

Operating cash flow

$
222,791


$
206,861


$
675,193


$
774,498

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable


(18,989
)


(16,626
)


56,584



278,697

(Increase) decrease in other current assets


(22,144
)


1,369



(22,893
)


745

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued expenses


85,395



36,603



(88,547
)


(37,094
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
267,053


$
228,207


$
620,337


$
1,016,846











































































































































































































































Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


FREE CASH FLOW



(2)



:












Operating cash flow

$
222,791


$
206,861


$
675,193


$
774,498

Less:












Exploration and development capital expenditures


(240,433
)


(314,015
)


(902,068
)


(1,271,828
)

Midstream capital expenditures


(38,638
)


(14,098
)


(85,377
)


(35,694
)

Other capital expenditures


(558
)


(11
)


(2,264
)


(491
)

Contributions from midstream partnership


24,500



24,000



60,500



24,000

Free cash deficit from operations

$
(32,338
)

$
(97,263
)

$
(254,016
)

$
(509,515
)

Acquisitions


(18,448
)


(21,907
)


(106,386
)


(98,553
)

Proceeds from divestitures












1,214



41,295

Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activity

$
(50,786
)

$
(119,170
)

$
(359,188
)

$
(566,773
)


(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.



(2)   Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.




COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(In thousands)


December 31,




2024



December 31,




2023


ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents

$
6,799


$
16,669

Accounts receivable


174,846



231,430

Derivative financial instruments


4,865



126,775

Other current assets


97,524



86,619

Total current assets


284,034



461,493

Property and equipment, net


5,688,389



5,384,771

Goodwill


335,897



335,897

Operating lease right-of-use assets


73,777



71,462



$
6,382,097


$
6,253,623









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Accounts payable

$
421,814


$
523,260

Accrued costs


146,173



134,466

Operating leases


35,927



23,765

Derivative financial instruments


8,940






Total current liabilities


612,854



681,491

Long-term debt


2,952,090



2,640,391

Deferred income taxes


345,116



470,035

Derivative financial instruments


66,757






Long-term operating leases


37,740



47,742

Asset retirement obligation


33,996



30,773

Total liabilities


4,048,553



3,870,432

Stockholders' Equity:






Common stock


146,130



139,214

Additional paid-in capital


1,366,274



1,260,930

Accumulated earnings


728,619



958,270

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock


2,241,023



2,358,414

Noncontrolling interest


92,521



24,777

Total stockholders' equity


2,333,544



2,383,191



$
6,382,097


$
6,253,623
 


 



