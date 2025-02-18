Comstock Resources, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Comstock Resources reports 2024 financial results with decreased production and net losses, plans increased drilling in 2025.

Comstock Resources, Inc. reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing total natural gas and oil sales of $336 million for the quarter, with an operating cash flow of $223 million. The company experienced a net loss of $55.3 million for the quarter, significantly impacted by an unrealized loss on hedging contracts. Comstock produced 124.2 Bcfe in the fourth quarter, a decrease from 140.6 Bcfe in the same period the previous year, due to reduced rig activity. For the entire year, production increased slightly to 527.8 Bcfe, while total sales reached approximately $1.3 billion. The company's proved reserves dropped to 3.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent, mainly from price-driven revisions and excluding many undeveloped locations due to low natural gas prices. Looking ahead, Comstock plans to expand its drilling operations, targeting a budget of $1.0 to $1.1 billion in 2025, driven by improved natural gas prices. Anearnings callis scheduled for February 19, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were reported at $336 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was strong at $223 million, equating to $0.76 per share.

Comstock successfully turned six wells to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average daily initial production rate of 40 MMcf per well.

In response to improved natural gas prices, the company plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs from five to seven in 2025, indicating growth and expansion plans.

Comstock reported a net loss of $218.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, indicating significant financial challenges.

Proved reserves decreased substantially from 4.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) in 2023 to 3.8 Tcfe in 2024, suggesting declining asset values.

The company incurred a pre-tax unrealized loss on hedging contracts totaling $197.6 million for the year, reflecting risks associated with price management strategies.

What were Comstock's natural gas and oil sales for the fourth quarter of 2024?

Comstock's natural gas and oil sales for Q4 2024 totaled $336 million, including realized hedging gains.

How did Comstock's production in 2024 compare to 2023?

Comstock produced 527.8 Bcfe in 2024, slightly up from 524.9 Bcfe in 2023.

What is the adjusted net income per share for Q4 2024?

The adjusted net income for Q4 2024 was $46.3 million, or $0.16 per share.

How many wells did Comstock turn to sales in the Western Haynesville?

Comstock turned six successful wells to sales in the Western Haynesville during the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is Comstock's budget for drilling in 2025?

Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion on drilling and exploration projects in 2025.

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.









Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $336 million.



Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $336 million.



Operating cash flow was $223 million or $0.76 per share.



Operating cash flow was $223 million or $0.76 per share.



Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $252 million.



Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $252 million.



Adjusted net income was $46.3 million or $0.16 per share for the quarter.



Adjusted net income was $46.3 million or $0.16 per share for the quarter.



Six successful wells were turned to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average daily initial production rate of 40 MMcf per well.



Six successful wells were turned to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average daily initial production rate of 40 MMcf per well.



Added over 64,000 net acres in the Western Haynesville, increasing total acreage in the play to 518,000 net acres.











Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









Comstock produced 124.2 Bcfe in the fourth quarter as compared to 140.6 Bcfe in the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower production in the quarter was related to the decision to drop two operated rigs in early 2024 and to defer completion activity in the third quarter of 2024. Comstock's realized natural gas price for the fourth quarter of 2024 averaged $2.32 per Mcf before hedging and $2.70 per Mcf after hedging. Natural gas and oil sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $336.1 million (including realized hedging gains of $47.8 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $222.8 million, and the net loss for the fourth quarter was $55.3 million or $0.19 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $126.9 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for natural gas price risk management. Excluding this item, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.3 million, or $0.16 per share.





Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter averaged $0.72 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.06 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 69% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 73% after hedging.









Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024









Production in 2024 was 527.8 Bcfe as compared to 524.9 Bcfe in 2023. Natural gas and oil sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $1.3 billion (including realized hedging gains of $207.8 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the year was $675.2 million, and the net loss was $218.8 million or $0.76 per share. The adjusted net loss excluding a pre-tax $197.6 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $69.0 million or $0.24 per share.





Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the year ended December 31, 2024 averaged $0.78 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.11 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 61% during 2024 and 68% after hedging.









2024 Drilling Results









Comstock drilled 50 (42.9 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in 2024, which had an average lateral length of 10,759 feet. Comstock also turned 48 (42.9 net) operated wells to sales in 2024, which had an average initial production rate of 26 MMcf per day.





Since its last operational update in October, Comstock turned an additional six (6.0 net) operated Western Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales as follows:











Well













Vertical Depth (feet)













Completed Lateral (feet)













Initial Production Rate (MMcf per day)











































Hodges #1









16,705









11,405









39









Powell #1









18,081









9,758









42









Hogue #1









18,872









12,055









44









Deornellas A #1









18,975









10,884









42









Deornellas B #2









17,552









9,473









40









Miles #1









15,921









10,584









34









These wells had average initial daily production rates of 40 MMcf per day and average completed lateral lengths of 10,693 feet.









2024 Proved Oil and Gas Reserves









Comstock also announced that proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2024 were estimated at 3.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe") as compared to 4.9 Tcfe as of December 31, 2023. The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 3.8 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2024 were substantially all natural gas, 73% developed and 98% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $1.6 billion using the Company's average first of month 2024 prices of $1.84 per Mcf of natural gas and $71.07 per barrel of oil. The natural gas and oil prices used in determining the December 31, 2024 proved reserve estimates were 23% lower for natural gas and 2% lower for oil as compared to prices used at December 31, 2023.





The very low natural gas prices used to determine proved reserves resulted in many of the Company's proved undeveloped locations being excluded from the year-end proved reserve estimates as they did not generate an adequate return at that natural gas price. Using NYMEX future market prices as of December 31, 2024 of $3.26 per Mcf for natural gas and $59.10 per barrel of oil, as adjusted for the Company's basis differentials, proved reserves would have been 7.0 Tcfe with a PV-10 value of $5.7 billion.





The following table reflects the changes in the SEC and NYMEX proved reserve estimates since the end of 2023:















SEC

















NYMEX





















(Bcfe)

















Proved Reserves:































Proved Reserves at December 31, 2023









4,943.5

















6,654.4













Production









(527.8





)













(528.0





)









Extensions and discoveries









531.3

















899.4













Divestitures









(2.4





)













(3.0





)









Revisions









(1,180.5





)













(0.3





)









Proved Reserves at December 31, 2024









3,764.1

















7,022.5













Comstock replaced 101% of its 2024 production excluding revisions under SEC pricing and replaced 170% of its 2024 production under NYMEX pricing.









2025 Budget









In response to improved natural gas prices, the Company plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs it is running from five to seven during 2025. Four of the rigs will be devoted to the Western Haynesville to continue to delineate the new play. As a result, Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion in 2025 on its development and exploration projects to drill 46 (40.3 net) operated horizontal wells and to turn 46 (39.7 net) operated wells to sales in 2025. Comstock expects to spend $130 million to $150 million on its Western Haynesville midstream system, which will be funded by its midstream partnership.









Earnings Call Information









Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 19, 2025, to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at



www.comstockresources.com



for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:









https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6e0b4d6ba76e49049b0b8093ff4a87a6









Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/siuhk9j5





.





If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 19, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/siuhk9j5





.









This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.













Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.











COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenues:

























































Natural gas sales









$





287,626













$





348,385













$





1,043,886













$





1,259,450













Oil sales













672

















1,050

















3,597

















5,161













Total natural gas and oil sales













288,298

















349,435

















1,047,483

















1,264,611













Gas services













78,208

















61,148

















206,097

















300,498













Total revenues













366,506

















410,583

















1,253,580

















1,565,109













Operating expenses:

























































Production and ad valorem taxes













7,707

















31,912

















57,437

















91,803













Gathering and transportation













44,434

















46,925

















194,890

















184,906













Lease operating













31,379

















31,678

















130,504

















132,203













Exploration













—

















—

















—

















1,775













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













202,116

















185,558

















795,397

















607,908













Gas services













72,611

















57,733

















205,407

















282,050













General and administrative













10,164

















6,000

















39,435

















37,992













Loss (gain) on sale of assets













35

















—

















(875





)













(125





)









Total operating expenses













368,446

















359,806

















1,422,195

















1,338,512













Operating income (loss)













(1,940





)













50,777

















(168,615





)













226,597













Other income (expenses):

























































Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments













(79,022





)













111,449

















10,196

















187,639













Other income













284

















304

















1,211

















1,771













Interest expense













(54,616





)













(47,936





)













(210,621





)













(169,018





)









Total other income (expenses)













(133,354





)













63,817

















(199,214





)













20,392













Income (loss) before income taxes













(135,294





)













114,594

















(367,829





)













246,989













(Provision for) benefit from income taxes













79,981

















(6,217





)













149,075

















(35,095





)









Net income (loss)













(55,313





)













108,377

















(218,754





)













211,894













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest













(2,816





)













(777





)













(10,897





)













(777





)









Net income (loss) attributable to Comstock









$





(58,129





)









$





107,600













$





(229,651





)









$





211,117





































































Net income (loss) per share:

























































Basic









$





(0.19





)









$





0.39













$





(0.76





)









$





0.76













Diluted









$





(0.19





)









$





0.39













$





(0.76





)









$





0.76













Weighted average shares outstanding:

























































Basic













290,170

















276,999

















287,010

















276,806













Diluted













290,170

















276,999

















287,010

















276,806













Dividends per share









$





—













$





0.125













$





—













$





0.500















COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









OPERATING RESULTS









(In thousands, except per unit amounts)





















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Natural gas production (MMcf)













124,128

















140,565

















527,548

















524,467













Oil production (Mbbls)













10

















13

















50

















70













Total production (MMcfe)













124,185

















140,649

















527,847

















524,890





































































Natural gas sales









$





287,626













$





348,385













$





1,043,886













$





1,259,450













Natural gas hedging settlements



(1)















47,847

















4,107

















207,803

















80,328













Total natural gas including hedging













335,473

















352,492

















1,251,689

















1,339,778













Oil sales













672

















1,050

















3,597

















5,161













Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging









$





336,145













$





353,542













$





1,255,286













$





1,344,939





































































Average natural gas price (per Mcf)









$





2.32













$





2.48













$





1.98













$





2.40













Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)









$





2.70













$





2.51













$





2.37













$





2.55













Average oil price (per barrel)









$





67.20













$





80.77













$





71.94













$





73.73













Average price (per Mcfe)









$





2.32













$





2.48













$





1.98













$





2.41













Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)









$





2.71













$





2.51













$





2.38













$





2.56





































































Production and ad valorem taxes









$





7,707













$





31,912













$





57,437













$





91,803













Gathering and transportation













44,434

















46,925

















194,890

















184,906













Lease operating













31,379

















31,678

















130,504

















132,203













Cash general and administrative



(2)















6,282

















3,141

















24,174

















28,125













Total production costs









$





89,802













$





113,656













$





407,005













$





437,037





































































Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)









$





0.06













$





0.23













$





0.11













$





0.18













Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)













0.36

















0.33

















0.37

















0.35













Lease operating (per Mcfe)













0.25

















0.23

















0.25

















0.25













Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)













0.05

















0.02

















0.05

















0.05













Total production costs (per Mcfe)









$





0.72













$





0.81













$





0.78













$





0.83





































































Unhedged operating margin













69





%













67





%













61





%













65





%









Hedged operating margin













73





%













68





%













68





%













68





%

































































Gas services revenues









$





78,208













$





61,148













$





206,097













$





300,498













Gas services expenses













72,611

















57,733

















205,407

















282,050













Gas services margin









$





5,597













$





3,415













$





690













$





18,448





































































Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:

























































Unproved property acquisitions









$





18,448













$





21,907













$





106,386













$





98,553













Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions









$





18,448













$





21,907













$





106,386













$





98,553













Exploration and Development:

























































Development leasehold









$





1,308













$





8,818













$





13,461













$





27,905













Exploratory drilling and completion













134,779

















65,079

















354,557

















244,129













Development drilling and completion













96,021

















233,856

















503,550

















974,664













Other development costs













8,325

















6,262

















30,500

















25,130













Total exploration and development capital expenditures









$





240,433













$





314,015













$





902,068













$





1,271,828













(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.





(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):



























































Net income (loss)









$





(55,313





)









$





108,377













$





(218,754





)









$





211,894













Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments













126,869

















(107,342





)













197,607

















(107,311





)









Exploration expense













—

















—

















—

















1,775













Loss (gain) on sale of assets













35

















—

















(875





)













(125





)









Adjustment to income taxes













(25,333





)













26,868

















(46,981





)













26,450













Adjusted net income (loss)



(1)











$





46,258













$





27,903













$





(69,003





)









$





132,683





































































Adjusted net income (loss) per share



(2)











$





0.16













$





0.10













$





(0.24





)









$





0.47













Diluted shares outstanding













292,983

















276,999

















287,010

















276,806































































































































ADJUSTED EBITDAX:



























































Net income (loss)









$





(55,313





)









$





108,377













$





(218,754





)









$





211,894













Interest expense













54,616

















47,936

















210,621

















169,018













Income taxes













(79,981





)













6,217

















(149,075





)













35,095













Depreciation, depletion, and amortization













202,116

















185,558

















795,397

















607,908













Exploration













—

















—

















—

















1,775













Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments













126,869

















(107,342





)













197,607

















(107,311





)









Stock-based compensation













3,881

















2,861

















15,261

















9,867













Loss (gain) on sale of assets













35

















—

















(875





)













(125





)









Total Adjusted EBITDAX



(3)











$





252,223













$





243,607













$





850,182













$





928,121













(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.





(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.





(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.















COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















OPERATING CASH FLOW







(1)







:



























































Net income (loss)









$





(55,313





)









$





108,377













$





(218,754





)









$





211,894













Reconciling items:

























































Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments













126,869

















(107,342





)













197,607

















(107,311





)









Deferred income taxes













(57,754





)













15,423

















(124,919





)













44,301













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













202,116

















185,558

















795,397

















607,908













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs













2,957

















1,984

















11,476

















7,964













Stock-based compensation













3,881

















2,861

















15,261

















9,867













Loss (gain) on sale of assets













35

















—

















(875





)













(125





)









Operating cash flow









$





222,791













$





206,861













$





675,193













$





774,498













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable













(18,989





)













(16,626





)













56,584

















278,697













(Increase) decrease in other current assets













(22,144





)













1,369

















(22,893





)













745













Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued expenses













85,395

















36,603

















(88,547





)













(37,094





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









$





267,053













$





228,207













$





620,337













$





1,016,846



































Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















FREE CASH FLOW







(2)







:



























































Operating cash flow









$





222,791













$





206,861













$





675,193













$





774,498













Less:

























































Exploration and development capital expenditures













(240,433





)













(314,015





)













(902,068





)













(1,271,828





)









Midstream capital expenditures













(38,638





)













(14,098





)













(85,377





)













(35,694





)









Other capital expenditures













(558





)













(11





)













(2,264





)













(491





)









Contributions from midstream partnership













24,500

















24,000

















60,500

















24,000













Free cash deficit from operations









$





(32,338





)









$





(97,263





)









$





(254,016





)









$





(509,515





)









Acquisitions













(18,448





)













(21,907





)













(106,386





)













(98,553





)









Proceeds from divestitures













—

















—

















1,214

















41,295













Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activity









$





(50,786





)









$





(119,170





)









$





(359,188





)









$





(566,773





)









(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.





(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)





















December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2023

















ASSETS



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





6,799













$





16,669













Accounts receivable













174,846

















231,430













Derivative financial instruments













4,865

















126,775













Other current assets













97,524

















86,619













Total current assets













284,034

















461,493













Property and equipment, net













5,688,389

















5,384,771













Goodwill













335,897

















335,897













Operating lease right-of-use assets













73,777

















71,462





















$





6,382,097













$





6,253,623















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Accounts payable









$





421,814













$





523,260













Accrued costs













146,173

















134,466













Operating leases













35,927

















23,765













Derivative financial instruments













8,940

















—













Total current liabilities













612,854

















681,491













Long-term debt













2,952,090

















2,640,391













Deferred income taxes













345,116

















470,035













Derivative financial instruments













66,757

















—













Long-term operating leases













37,740

















47,742













Asset retirement obligation













33,996

















30,773













Total liabilities













4,048,553

















3,870,432













Stockholders' Equity:

































Common stock













146,130

















139,214













Additional paid-in capital













1,366,274

















1,260,930













Accumulated earnings













728,619

















958,270













Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock













2,241,023

















2,358,414













Noncontrolling interest













92,521

















24,777













Total stockholders' equity













2,333,544

















2,383,191





















$





6,382,097













$





6,253,623











