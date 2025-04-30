Comstock Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Comstock Resources reported improved Q1 2025 financial results, driven by higher natural gas prices and production growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Comstock Resources, Inc. reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting improved performance driven by higher natural gas prices. The company's natural gas and oil sales reached $405 million, with operating cash flow of $239 million and an adjusted net income of $53.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. The company resumed completion activities in late 2024, resulting in fourteen operated wells being turned to sales, averaging 25 MMcf per day in initial production rates. Comstock achieved notable success in drilling, including its first Western Haynesville well, which had an initial production rate of 41 MMcf per day. Despite a net loss of $115.4 million due to unrealized losses on hedging contracts, the company's operating margins remained strong. Additionally, Comstock's bank group reaffirmed a $2.0 billion borrowing base under its revolving credit facility, and a conference call is planned for May 1, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Higher natural gas prices in the first quarter led to a significant increase in natural gas and oil sales, totaling $405 million.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was strong at $239 million, in line with positive operational performance.

Comstock successfully resumed completion activities, turning fourteen operated wells to sales with impressive initial production rates averaging 25 MMcf per day.

The reaffirmation of the $2.0 billion borrowing base under the revolving credit facility indicates financial stability and confidence from lenders.

Potential Negatives

Comstock reported a significant net loss of $115.4 million for the first quarter, compared to a smaller loss of $14.5 million in the same period the previous year.

The company experienced a $322.4 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts, which negatively impacted its overall financial performance.

Despite higher natural gas prices, Comstock's total production decreased to 115.1 MMcfe from 139.5 MMcfe year-over-year, indicating a decline in operational output.

FAQ

What were Comstock Resources' financial highlights for Q1 2025?

Comstock reported $405 million in natural gas and oil sales, with an operating cash flow of $239 million and an adjusted net income of $53.8 million.

How many wells did Comstock turn to sales in Q1 2025?

Comstock turned fourteen (11.3 net) operated wells to sales with an average initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day.

What caused Comstock's net loss in the first quarter?

The net loss was primarily due to a $322.4 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts related to rising natural gas prices.

When is Comstock'searnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 1, 2025, accessible via the company's website.

What progress did Comstock make in drilling operations during Q1 2025?

Comstock drilled seven operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells, achieving an average lateral length of 11,660 feet.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRK Insider Trading Activity

$CRK insiders have traded $CRK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH B DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 54,149 shares for an estimated $899,103.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CRK stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $13.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



FRISCO, TX, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Highlights of 2025







's







First Quarter











Higher natural gas prices in the first quarter drove improved financial results in the quarter.





Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $405 million for the quarter.





Operating cash flow was $239 million or $0.81 per diluted share.





Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $293 million.





Adjusted net income was $53.8 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the quarter.







Higher natural gas prices in the first quarter drove improved financial results in the quarter.



Comstock resumed completion activity in late 2024 allowing it to turn fourteen (11.3 net) operated wells to sales since the last update with an average per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day.



Comstock resumed completion activity in late 2024 allowing it to turn fourteen (11.3 net) operated wells to sales since the last update with an average per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day.



The successful results of Comstock’s step out Western Haynesville well drilled in Freestone County, Texas substantially extended the success the Company has had in proving up its Western Haynesville acreage.



















Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025









Natural gas prices improved substantially in the first quarter of 2025 and Comstock realized $3.58 per Mcf before hedging and $3.52 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 115 Bcf in the quarter. Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $405.0 million (including realized hedging losses of $8.0 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the first quarter of 2025 was $239.0 million, and net loss for the first quarter was $115.4 million or $0.40 per share. The net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $322.4 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the rise in future natural gas prices since the end of 2024. Excluding this item and exploration expense, adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $53.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.





Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter averaged $0.83 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.30 for lease operating costs, $0.10 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 77% in the first quarter of 2025 and 76% after hedging.









Drilling Results









Comstock drilled seven (6.9 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter of 2025, which had an average lateral length of 11,660 feet. Comstock turned eleven (8.3 net) operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2025.





Since its last operational update in February, Comstock has turned fourteen (11.3 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 25 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 12,220 feet. Included in the wells turned to sales was our first Western Haynesville well drilled in Freestone county, the Olajuwon Pickens #1, which had a 10,306 foot completed lateral. This well is 24.4 miles away from the closest producing Western Haynesville well and represents a major milestone in Comstock's progress in delineating its Western Haynesville acreage. The Olajuwon Pickens #1 was turned to sales at an initial production rate of 41 MMcf per day.









Other









On April 29, 2025, Comstock also announced that its bank group reaffirmed the $2.0 billion borrowing base under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.









Earnings Call Information









Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 1, 2025, to discuss the first quarter 2025 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at



www.comstockresources.com



for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe794f2ba5583499f970858176fd39094





.





Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/99m3j47q





.





If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 1, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/99m3j47q





.









This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.













Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.











COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024















Revenues:

































Natural gas sales









$





412,286













$





287,083













Oil sales













702

















876













Total natural gas and oil sales













412,988

















287,959













Gas services













99,866

















47,813













Total revenues













512,854

















335,772













Operating expenses:

































Production and ad valorem taxes













11,179

















17,908













Gathering and transportation













42,617

















47,099













Lease operating













35,000

















35,072













Exploration













2,150

















—













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













167,891

















190,689













Gas services













116,769

















48,680













General and administrative













11,080

















9,171













Total operating expenses













386,686

















348,619













Operating income (loss)













126,168

















(12,847





)









Other income (expenses):

































Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments













(330,339





)













39,307













Other income













339

















331













Interest expense













(54,837





)













(49,557





)









Total other expenses













(384,837





)













(9,919





)









Loss before income taxes













(258,669





)













(22,766





)









Benefit from income taxes













143,276

















8,292













Net loss













(115,393





)













(14,474





)









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest













(5,885





)













(1,847





)









Net loss available to the Company









$





(121,278





)









$





(16,321





)









































Net loss per share

































Basic









$





(0.40





)









$





(0.05





)









Diluted









$





(0.40





)









$





(0.05





)









Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic













290,303

















277,962













Diluted













290,303

















277,962















COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









OPERATING RESULTS









(In thousands, except per unit amounts)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Natural gas production (MMcf)













115,029

















139,443













Oil production (Mbbls)













10

















12













Total production (MMcfe)













115,091

















139,515













































Natural gas sales









$





412,286













$





287,083













Natural gas hedging settlements



(1)















(7,959





)













47,995













Total natural gas including hedging













404,327

















335,078













Oil sales













702

















876













Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging









$





405,029













$





335,954













































Average natural gas price (per Mcf)









$





3.58













$





2.06













Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)









$





3.52













$





2.40













Average oil price (per barrel)









$





70.20













$





73.00













Average price (per Mcfe)









$





3.59













$





2.06













Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)









$





3.52













$





2.41













































Production and ad valorem taxes









$





11,179













$





17,908













Gathering and transportation













42,617

















47,099













Lease operating













35,000

















35,072













Cash general and administrative



(2)















6,640

















5,755













Total production costs









$





95,436













$





105,834













































Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)









$





0.10













$





0.13













Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)













0.37

















0.34













Lease operating (per Mcfe)













0.30

















0.25













Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)













0.06

















0.04













Total production costs (per Mcfe)









$





0.83













$





0.76













































Unhedged operating margin













77





%













63





%









Hedged operating margin













76





%













68





%









































Gas services revenue









$





99,866













$





47,813













Gas services expenses













116,769

















48,680













Gas services margin









$





(16,903





)









$





(867





)









































Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:

































Unproved property acquisitions









$





9,684













$





69,444













Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions









$





9,684













$





69,444













Exploration and Development:

































Development leasehold









$





3,556













$





3,938













Exploratory drilling and completion













100,107

















106,456













Development drilling and completion













145,578

















145,793













Other development costs













515

















37













Total exploration and development capital expenditures









$





249,756













$





256,224













(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.





(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024

















ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):



































Net loss









$





(115,393





)









$





(14,474





)









Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments













322,380

















8,688













Exploration expense













2,150

















—













Adjustment to income taxes













(155,292





)













(2,752





)









Adjusted net income (loss)









$





53,845













$





(8,538





)









































Adjusted net income (loss) per share



(2)











$





0.18













$





(0.03





)









Diluted shares outstanding













293,633

















277,962















































































ADJUSTED EBITDAX:



































Net loss









$





(115,393





)









$





(14,474





)









Interest expense













54,837

















49,557













Income taxes













(143,276





)













(8,292





)









Depreciation, depletion, and amortization













167,891

















190,689













Exploration













2,150

















—













Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments













322,380

















8,688













Stock-based compensation













4,442

















3,415













Total Adjusted EBITDAX



(3)











$





293,031













$





229,583













(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.





(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.





(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.















COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024

















OPERATING CASH FLOW







(1)







:



































Net loss









$





(115,393





)









$





(14,474





)









Reconciling items:

































Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments













322,380

















8,688













Deferred income taxes













(143,276





)













(8,287





)









Depreciation, depletion and amortization













167,891

















190,689













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs













2,944

















1,984













Stock-based compensation













4,442

















3,415













Operating cash flow









$





238,988













$





182,015













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable













(33,660





)













99,418













Decrease in other current assets













559

















5,576













Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses













(31,141





)













(115,470





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









$





174,746













$





171,539



































Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024

















FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)







(2)







:



































Operating cash flow









$





238,988













$





182,015













Less:

































Exploration and development capital expenditures













(249,756





)













(256,224





)









Midstream capital expenditures













(48,668





)













(5,298





)









Other capital expenditures













(86





)













(29





)









Contributions from midstream partner













59,500

















6,000













Free cash deficit from operations









$





(22





)









$





(73,536





)









Acquisitions













(9,684





)













(69,444





)









Free cash deficit after acquisitions









$





(9,706





)









$





(142,980





)









(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.





(2) Free cash deficit from operations and free cash deficit after acquisitions are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)





















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















ASSETS



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





32,875













$





6,799













Accounts receivable













208,506

















174,846













Derivative financial instruments













—

















4,865













Other current assets













97,595

















97,524













Total current assets













338,976

















284,034













Property and equipment, net













5,828,842

















5,688,389













Goodwill













335,897

















335,897













Operating lease right-of-use assets













97,832

















73,777





















$





6,601,547













$





6,382,097















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Accounts payable









$





433,797













$





421,814













Accrued costs













113,231

















146,173













Operating leases













47,256

















35,927













Derivative financial instruments













263,796

















8,940













Total current liabilities













858,080

















612,854













Long-term debt













3,050,034

















2,952,090













Deferred income taxes













201,841

















345,116













Derivative financial instruments













129,416

















66,757













Long-term operating leases













50,485

















37,740













Asset retirement obligation













34,507

















33,996













Total liabilities













4,324,363

















4,048,553













Stockholders' Equity:

































Common stock













146,460

















146,130













Additional paid-in capital













1,367,696

















1,366,274













Accumulated earnings













607,341

















728,619













Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock













2,121,497

















2,241,023













Noncontrolling interest













155,687

















92,521













Total stockholders' equity













2,277,184

















2,333,544





















$





6,601,547













$





6,382,097











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.