Comstock Resources Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK):

Earnings: -$58.13 million in Q4 vs. $107.60 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q4 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Comstock Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.26 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $366.51 million in Q4 vs. $410.58 million in the same period last year.

