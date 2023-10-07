Comstock Resources (FRA:CX91) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 13.31

The average one-year price target for Comstock Resources (FRA:CX91) has been revised to 13.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 12.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.93 to a high of 19.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.53% from the latest reported closing price of 10.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX91 is 0.15%, a decrease of 21.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 103,940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,417K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,660K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX91 by 0.33% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 6,304K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,372K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX91 by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 3,915K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,254K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX91 by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,226K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 99.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX91 by 22,745.56% over the last quarter.

