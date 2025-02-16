COMSTOCK RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $CRK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMSTOCK RESOURCES ($CRK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $376,211,769 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CRK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

COMSTOCK RESOURCES insiders have traded $CRK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DRILLING, L.P. ARKOMA has made 6 purchases buying 4,849,138 shares for an estimated $53,835,492 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELIZABETH B DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 54,149 shares for an estimated $899,103.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of COMSTOCK RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.