Comstock Resources (CRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comstock Resources (CRK) closed at $14.97, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 10.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 9.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comstock Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Comstock Resources is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $594.67 million, up 73.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion, which would represent changes of +209.48% and +38.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comstock Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.7% higher. Comstock Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comstock Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.65, so we one might conclude that Comstock Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

