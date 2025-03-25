Is Comstock Resources (CRK) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Comstock Resources (CRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comstock Resources is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 81% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CRK has returned 11.1% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 4.7%. As we can see, Comstock Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Ovintiv (OVV) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.2%.

The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current year EPS has increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Comstock Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.3% so far this year, so CRK is performing better in this area.

Ovintiv, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #27. The industry has moved +0.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Comstock Resources and Ovintiv as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.