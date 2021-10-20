Comstock Resources (CRK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comstock Resources (CRK) closed at $9.62, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 10.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 15.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.13%.

CRK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, CRK is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 733.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $419.33 million, up 135.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of +430.43% and +70.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRK should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.91% higher. CRK is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CRK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

