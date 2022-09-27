Comstock Resources (CRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comstock Resources (CRK) closed at $15.84, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 24.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 15.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comstock Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Comstock Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 208.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $828.65 million, up 62.11% from the prior-year quarter.

CRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $3.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +227.59% and +65.49%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comstock Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.59% higher. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comstock Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.13, so we one might conclude that Comstock Resources is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



