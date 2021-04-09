Comstock Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRK

In trading on Friday, shares of Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.19, changing hands as low as $5.18 per share. Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.08 per share, with $8.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.18.

