Comstock Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CRK

In trading on Friday, shares of Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.47, changing hands as high as $11.62 per share. Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.075 per share, with $21.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.45.

