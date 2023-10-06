Comstock Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CRK

In trading on Friday, shares of Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.47, changing hands as high as $11.62 per share. Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.075 per share, with $21.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.45.
