Comstock Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Price Realizations

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior year’s adjusted loss of 17 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $450 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401 million. The top line also increased from the prior-year figure of $304.5 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher average natural gas price realizations.

Operational Performance

Total production averaged 111,837 million cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe), lower than the year-ago quarter’s level of 133,198 MMcfe. Natural gas production declined to 111,770 million cubic feet (MMcf) from 133,116 MMcf a year ago.

Average natural gas price realization (before hedging) came in at $2.75 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), up from $1.90 per Mcf in the prior-year quarter. Total price realization (before hedging) averaged $2.76 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) compared with $1.90 Mcfe in the third quarter of 2024.

Costs & Expenses

Total production costs amounted to $0.77 per Mcfe, flat year over year. Lease operating expenses increased to 26 cents per Mcfe from 22 cents in the year-ago period. Gathering and transportation expenses declined to 36 cents from 41 cents per Mcfe in the corresponding period of 2024.

Total operating expenses in the quarter totaled $399.6 million, higher than $365.8 million reported a year ago. Gas services expenses rose to $141.7 million from $52.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Comstock Resources reported a long-term debt of $3.13 billion. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.2 million as of the same date.

Financials

Total exploration and development capital expenditures in the third quarter amounted to $267.1 million. Operating cash flow came in at $190.3 million for the third quarter.

Outlook

Comstock Resources expects total production in the fourth quarter to be in the range of 1,200-1,300 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). Lease operating expenses are expected to be between $0.25 and $0.29 per Mcfe, and gathering and transportation expenses are expected to lie in the range of $0.34-$0.40 per Mcfe for the fourth quarter.

CRK's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CRK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

