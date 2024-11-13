News & Insights

Comstock Mining Acquires GenMat to Boost AI Innovation

November 13, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Comstock Inc. has acquired full ownership of GenMat Licensing LLC, enhancing its capabilities in artificial intelligence for materials science, particularly in energy applications. This strategic move allows Comstock to leverage GenMat’s AI technologies to improve mining operations and accelerate innovation in materials science. The acquisition aligns with Comstock’s focus on using cutting-edge physics-based AI to drive energy solutions, reduce costs, and boost profitability, offering significant potential for growth and shareholder value.

Stocks mentioned

LODE

