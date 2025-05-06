Comstock Metals Achieves First R2v3/RIOS Certification for Zero-Landfill Solar Panel Recycling in North America

Comstock Metals LLC achieves R2v3/RIOS certification for zero-landfill solar panel recycling, ensuring responsible environmental practices.

Comstock Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Comstock Metals LLC, has become the first solar panel recycling company in North America to achieve certification under the R2v3/RIOS Responsible Recycling Standard, specifically for its zero-waste recycling processes. This certification verifies that Comstock Metals effectively repurposes all materials from solar panels, including glass and aluminum, into new commercial products through its proprietary thermal methods. The rigorous certification process, conducted by SERI, an independent third-party auditor, confirmed that Comstock Metals adheres to high safety and environmental standards in all stages of recycling, from procurement to processed material reuse. Comstock Metals aims to expand its sustainable recycling services and emphasizes its commitment to a 100% zero-landfill solution, positioning itself for growth in the renewable energy sector.

Comstock Metals has become the first solar panel recycling company in North America to receive certification to the R2v3/RIOS Responsible Recycling Standard, showcasing its leadership in sustainable recycling practices.

The certification specifically verifies a zero-waste recycling process, emphasizing Comstock's commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible management of solar panel waste.

All parts of the solar panels, including glass and aluminum, are fully recycled into 100% commodity-ready products, which enhances the company's reputation for efficiency and sustainability.

The independent certification confirms stringent compliance with safety and environmental standards throughout the panel procurement and recycling process, building trust with stakeholders and customers in the renewable energy sector.

The press release emphasizes the company's first certification under the R2v3 standard, which may highlight the fact that the company was previously unqualified, raising questions about its operational standards before this certification.

The release mentions the facility has been operational for over a year, yet only now received certification, which could indicate potential past shortcomings in compliance or operational practices.

The extensive list of forward-looking statements warns of significant risks and uncertainties, which could lead to investor skepticism about the company's future performance and reliability.

What is the R2v3 certification obtained by Comstock Metals?

R2v3 certification is a standard for responsible recycling, ensuring environmental safety and zero-waste recycling practices for electronic products.

How does Comstock Metals recycle solar panels?

Comstock Metals employs proprietary thermal methods to recycle solar panels, producing 100% commodity-ready products from all panel components.

What does zero-landfill recycling mean?

Zero-landfill recycling means that all materials from the recycling process are repurposed, avoiding any waste sent to landfills.

Who certifies the recycling process at Comstock Metals?

The certification is conducted by SERI, an accredited third-party auditor focused on responsible electronics recycling and environmental stewardship.

What is the significance of Comstock Metals' achievement?

This achievement positions Comstock Metals as a leader in sustainable recycling, enabling industry stakeholders to reduce environmental liabilities and enhance safety.

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) announced today that its subsidiary, Comstock Metals LLC (“Comstock Metals”), a pioneer in sustainable, zero-landfill solar panel recycling is the first solar panel recycling company in North America to be certified to the R2v3/RIOS Responsible Recycling Standard, and specifically to Appendix G that authenticates a zero-waste recycling process that safely repurposes each recycled material into new commercial applications. Comstock Metals has demonstrated panel processing with proprietary thermal methods, producing 100% commodity-ready products. All parts of the panel, including glass, aluminum, and fines, are fully recycled.





SERI is an accredited third-party auditor certifying recycling facilities and their downstream vendors for responsible recycling of electronic products. The R2v3 Responsible Recycling Standard and Appendix G certifies Comstock Metals’ primary recycling facility and photovoltaic (PV) module recycling processes, validating our entire operation is conducted with the highest level of safety and environmental stewardship. As part of the certification process, Comstock Metals was audited through each of its downstream vendors to ensure strict compliance to the same safety, environmental, and recycling standards the R2 certification requires for accreditation. The Comstock Metals’ facility has now operated for over one year.





“The SERI certification is an outstanding achievement for the entire system and by our extended team, including suppliers and customers. Everyone worked relentlessly since our initial commissioning in January of 2024 to ensure that the entire supply chain can rest assured that our promise of no waste, no landfills, and the elimination of liability from contaminants downstream of material recycling and recovery has been



truly



solved,” stated Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. “Our proprietary clean and efficient thermal recycling process coupled with our diligent quality control of every aspect of our processing services delivers repeatedly predictable and effective results. Our upstream and downstream customers depend on this reliability and frankly, certainty in the responsible elimination of liability.”





Comstock Metals has now received independent certification that at each step in the panel procurement and recycling process, including transportation, handling, receiving, storage, processing, and downstream recycled materials reuse, Comstock Metals met or exceeded the environmental and safety standards requisite for consistent performance, reliability and predictability of our demonstrated operational and recycling expertise. This certification comes as Comstock Metals aggressively pursues expansion of their industry leading recycling services, that best ensures all stakeholders in this domestic, critical mineral and renewable energy value chain, will uphold their commitment to environmental stewardship.





“Our systems were innovatively designed by Fortunato and the team for this very purpose; efficient, clean, fast, and effective elimination of environmental liabilities and reuse of all of the generated materials. Not 50 percent, or 80 percent or even



up to



95 percent. Quality for us is defined as reliable, predictable, certifiable 100% zero landfill solution,” stated Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstock Inc. “We differentiate on these sustainable and reliable capabilities. We could not be prouder of the team, and we are extremely well positioned for rapid scaling and growth.”







About SERI







SERI is a global non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in the United States with a mission to champion and drive the sustainable use, reuse, and recycling of electronics globally. SERI has numerous programs working to protect the planet and enrich lives by championing sustainable actions throughout the entire electronics lifecycle, including the R2 Standard for responsible electronics reuse and recycling, the eSummit, the SERI Champions Program, and IEMN, among others. Learn more at



https://sustainableelectronics.org/



.







About Comstock Metals







Comstock Metals is a leading, Nevada-based, zero-landfill recycling solution that specializes in the environmentally responsible recycling of solar panels and related renewable energy infrastructure and equipment. Comstock’s unique thermal delaminating processes, ongoing material innovations, and sustainable practices differentiates its recycling leadership and strengthens the supply chain of domestically manufactured electrification products.



www.comstockmetals.com









About Comstock Inc.







Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies that are deployable across entire industries to contribute to energy abundance by efficiently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources, such as waste and other forms of woody biomass into renewable fuels, and end-of-life electronics into recovered electrification metals. To learn more, please visit



www.comstock.inc



.







Comstock Social Media Policy







Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its



investor relations



link and main website at



www.comstock.inc



in addition to its



X.com



,



LinkedIn



and



YouTube



accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







