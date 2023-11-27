Comstock (LODE) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Comstock (AMEX:LODE) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 3.82 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 677.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LODE is 0.01%, an increase of 258.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.74% to 6,914K shares. The put/call ratio of LODE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,603K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 33.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 198.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 813K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 34.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 600K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 106.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 576K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 28.96% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 430K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LODE by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Comstock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining that is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based technologies, products and processes for precious metal recovery. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of itd existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The Company's goal is to grow per-share value by commercializing environment-enhancing, precious-metal-based products and processes that generate predictable cash flow (throughput) and increase the long-term enterprise value of its northern Nevada based platform.

