Comstock Inc. Subsidiary Enters MSA with RWE Clean Energy for Zero-Landfill Solar Panel Recycling

Comstock Metals partners with RWE Clean Energy for sustainable solar panel recycling, ensuring zero-landfill solutions in U.S. solar installations.

Comstock Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Comstock Metals LLC, has entered into a Master Services Agreement with RWE Clean Energy to provide recycling, decommissioning, and logistics services for RWE's solar installations in the U.S., focusing on zero-landfill solutions for all recovered materials. This partnership aims to enhance sustainability efforts in the renewable energy sector, ensuring environmentally friendly practices for the lifecycle of solar panels and related equipment. Comstock Metals has previously managed the recycling of over 4 million pounds of solar materials for RWE and looks to expand its services in response to increasing demand for responsible recycling. The collaboration highlights a mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy market.

Comstock Metals has entered into a Master Services Agreement with RWE Clean Energy, enhancing its position in the renewable energy sector and demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

The partnership is expected to provide a zero-landfill recycling solution for 100% of the recovered solar panel materials, aligning with environmental goals and promoting responsible waste management.

This agreement follows a successful collaboration, having already recycled over 4 million pounds of end-of-life solar materials, indicating operational effectiveness and reliability in service delivery.

The strategic partnership with a leading global energy company like RWE could lead to future business opportunities and solidify Comstock's reputation in the solar panel recycling industry.

The press release does not provide specific financial terms or projected revenues associated with the new agreement, which may raise concerns about the potential profitability of the partnership.

There is no mention of specific timelines or milestones for the projects under the new agreement, leaving the success of the partnership ambiguous.

The reliance on a major partner, RWE, to drive demand for recycling services could expose Comstock Metals to risks if RWE's business performance or strategic direction changes adversely.

What is the partnership between Comstock Metals and RWE Clean Energy?

Comstock Metals has entered a Master Services Agreement to provide zero-landfill solar panel recycling and logistics services for RWE's U.S. installations.

How does Comstock Metals ensure sustainable recycling?

Comstock Metals employs eco-friendly disposal practices and unique thermal delaminating processes for environmentally responsible solar panel recycling.

What are the goals of the agreement with RWE?

The agreement aims to ensure 100% recycling of solar panel materials and enhance sustainable practices in renewable energy.

How much solar material has Comstock Metals recycled for RWE?

Comstock Metals has successfully recycled over 4 million pounds of end-of-life solar materials for RWE, with more projects planned.

What is Comstock Metals' role in the renewable energy market?

Comstock Metals is a leader in solar panel recycling, supporting a sustainable supply chain for renewable energy infrastructure.

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $LODE stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) announced today that its subsidiary, Comstock Metals LLC (“Comstock Metals”), a pioneer in sustainable, zero-landfill solar panel recycling has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with RWE Clean Energy, the U.S. subsidiary of leading global energy company, RWE.





Comstock Metals will provide RWE with recycling, decommissioning, and logistics services for their expansive U.S. solar installations ensuring a zero-landfill solution for 100% of the recovered solar panel materials.





Under the terms of this new agreement, Comstock Metals will serve as a preferred, strategic partner for the recycling, disposal, and decommissioning services for RWE's solar installations. These projects will include the recycling of solar panels and related equipment, logistics management, eco-friendly disposal practices, and the safe transportation of materials. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation,” stated Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. “RWE has consistently showcased exceptional commitment to their mission of providing renewable energy solutions by leading the adoption of solar energy and reducing carbon emissions. Comstock Metals complements RWE’s efforts as a trusted provider in the renewable energy market, ensuring environmentally conscious recycling of the solar panels and their components.”





This agreement represents a continuation and expansion of the successful collaboration between the dedicated teams of Comstock Metals and RWE on multiple projects throughout Nevada and California. Comstock Metals has already successfully coordinated the decommissioning, transportation, and recycling of more than 4 million pounds of end-of-life solar materials for RWE, with much more anticipated as demand for responsible recycling grows.





“Comstock Metals continues to systemically identify and close critical gaps in the nascent solar panel recycling sector, creating new capabilities and long-term service opportunities for both the company and the entire supply chain,” said Comstock Inc.’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Corrado De Gasperis. “With these rapidly expanding industry partnerships, we are creating unique, sustainable, and full-service solutions for the world’s most renowned renewable energy companies.”







About RWE in the U.S.







Through its subsidiary RWE Clean Energy, RWE is the third largest renewable energy company in the United States, with a presence in most U.S. states from coast to coast. RWE’s team of about 2,000 employees in the U.S. stands ready to help meet the nation’s growing energy needs. With its homegrown and fastest-to-market product, RWE supports the goal of American Energy dominance and independence. To that end, RWE Clean Energy is committed to increasing its already strong asset base of over 10 gigawatts of operating wind, solar and battery projects, focusing on providing high-quality jobs. RWE invests in local and rural communities while strengthening domestic manufacturing supporting the renaissance of American industry. This is complemented by RWE’s energy trading business. RWE is also a major offtaker of American liquified natural gas (LNG). To learn more, please visit





RWE Clean Energy website





.





As an energy company with a successful history spanning more than 125 years, RWE has an extensive knowledge of the energy markets and an excellent expertise in all major power generation and storage technologies, from nuclear, coal and gas to hydro, batteries, wind and solar.







About Comstock Metals







Comstock Metals is a leading, Nevada-based, zero-landfill recycling solution that specializes in the environmentally responsible recycling of solar panels and related renewable energy infrastructure and equipment. Comstock’s unique thermal delaminating processes, ongoing material innovations, and sustainable practices differentiates its recycling leadership and strengthens the supply chain of domestically manufactured electrification products.





www.comstockmetals.com











About Comstock Inc.







Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies that are deployable across entire industries to contribute to energy abundance by efficiently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources, such as waste and other forms of woody biomass into renewable fuels, and end-of-life electronics into recovered electrification metals. Comstock’s innovations group is also developing and using artificial intelligence technologies for advanced materials development and mineral discovery for sustainable mining. To learn more, please visit





www.comstock.inc





.







Comstock Social Media Policy







Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its





investor relations





link and main website at





www.comstock.inc





in addition to its





X.com





,





LinkedIn





and





YouTube





accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Forward-Looking Statements











This press release and any related calls or discussions may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of doing so. Forward-looking statements include statements about matters such as: future market conditions; future explorations or acquisitions; future changes in our research, development and exploration activities; future financial, natural, and social gains; future prices and sales of, and demand for, our products and services; land entitlements and uses; permits; production capacity and operations; operating and overhead costs; future capital expenditures and their impact on us; operational and management changes (including changes in the Board of Directors); changes in business strategies, planning and tactics; future employment and contributions of personnel, including consultants; future land and asset sales; investments, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, business combinations, operational, tax, financial and restructuring initiatives, including the nature, timing and accounting for restructuring charges, derivative assets and liabilities and the impact thereof; contingencies; litigation, administrative or arbitration proceedings; environmental compliance and changes in the regulatory environment; offerings, limitations on sales or offering of equity or debt securities, including asset sales and associated costs; business opportunities, growth rates, future working capital, needs, revenues, variable costs, throughput rates, operating expenses, debt levels, cash flows, margins, taxes and earnings. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical and current trends, current conditions, possible future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, representations or warranties and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control and could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Some of those risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth in our filings with the SEC and the following: adverse effects of climate changes or natural disasters; adverse effects of global or regional pandemic disease spread or other crises; global economic and capital market uncertainties; the speculative nature of gold or mineral exploration, and lithium, nickel and cobalt recycling, including risks of diminishing quantities or grades of qualified resources; operational or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, metal recycling, processing or mining activities; costs, hazards and uncertainties associated with precious and other metal based activities, including environmentally friendly and economically enhancing clean mining and processing technologies, precious metal exploration, resource development, economic feasibility assessment and cash generating mineral production; costs, hazards and uncertainties associated with metal recycling, processing or mining activities; contests over our title to properties; potential dilution to our stockholders from our stock issuances, recapitalization and balance sheet restructuring activities; potential inability to comply with applicable government regulations or law; adoption of or changes in legislation or regulations adversely affecting our businesses; permitting constraints or delays; challenges to, or potential inability to, achieve the benefits of business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, us, including those involving battery technology and efficacy, quantum computing and generative artificial intelligence supported advanced materials development, development of cellulosic technology in bio-fuels and related material production; commercialization of cellulosic technology in bio-fuels and generative artificial intelligence development services; ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, business combinations, asset sales, and investments that we may be party to in the future; changes in the United States or other monetary or fiscal policies or regulations; interruptions in our production capabilities due to capital constraints; equipment failures; fluctuation of prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as silver, zinc, lithium, nickel, cobalt, cyanide, water, diesel, gasoline and alternative fuels and electricity); changes in generally accepted accounting principles; adverse effects of war, mass shooting, terrorism and geopolitical events; potential inability to implement our business strategies; potential inability to grow revenues; potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; interruptions in delivery of critical supplies, equipment and raw materials due to credit or other limitations imposed by vendors; assertion of claims, lawsuits and proceedings against us; potential inability to satisfy debt and lease obligations; potential inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; potential inability or failure to timely file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission; potential inability to list our securities on any securities exchange or market or maintain the listing of our securities; and work stoppages or other labor difficulties. Occurrence of such events or circumstances could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, or the market price of our securities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as may be required by securities or other law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation with respect to any securities of the Company, the fund, or any other issuer.



