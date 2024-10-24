Comstock Inc. files to sell 6.86M shares of common stock for holders

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the seller.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LODE:
- Comstock Mining’s Strategic Partnerships: Navigating Risks and Challenges in Licensing Agreements
- Comstock Mining Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Comstock Inc. reports 9-month revenues $1.4M vs. $0.8M last year
- Comstock Inc. to acquire Quantum Generative Materials, no terms
- Comstock executes license agreement, CRADA with Department of Energy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.