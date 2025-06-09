Comstock Inc. Amends Agreement for $2.95 Million Sale of Northern Mining Claims to Mackay Precious Metals Inc.

Comstock Inc. announces the sale of mining claims to Mackay Precious Metals for $2.95 million and additional royalties.

Quiver AI Summary

Comstock Inc. announced an amendment to its Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to sell its northernmost mining claims and 25% of its interest in Pelen LLC to Mackay Precious Metals Inc. for $2.95 million, which includes a 1.5% royalty on minerals extracted. The purchase price increased from the previous $2.75 million, with $1.0 million already received and the remaining $1.95 million to be paid in installments by August 30, 2025. Additionally, Mackay will transfer about 300 acres of adjacent mining properties to Comstock at no extra cost. Comstock's Executive Chairman, Corrado De Gasperis, stated that this move aligns with the company's focus on its central and southern district developments, and significantly enhances its overall asset value through the transaction and previous lease revenues.

Potential Positives

Comstock increased the total purchase price for the Northern Targets to $2.95 million, enhancing the cash component of the agreement by $1.2 million, which strengthens its financial position.

The deal includes a 1.5% NSR production royalty on valuable minerals extracted, providing ongoing revenue potential for the company beyond the initial sale.

The acquisition of approximately 300 acres of adjacent properties from Mackay expands Comstock’s resource footprint, potentially enhancing future exploration and development opportunities.

Comstock has recognized $3.77 million in total lease revenue from prior agreements, demonstrating its capacity to generate significant revenue from its assets.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the Northern Targets may indicate a strategic retreat from potentially valuable mining claims, suggesting a lack of confidence in their viability within the company's overall development plans.

The amendment to the MIPA involves a series of payments dependent on future compliance, which could create financial strain or complications if not fulfilled on schedule.

Termination of the Mackay Lease and pivoting to the sale may raise concerns about the effectiveness of previous agreements and project execution capabilities.

FAQ

What is the total purchase price for the Northern Targets?

The total purchase price for the Northern Targets is $2.95 million, increased from the previous $2.75 million.

Who is acquiring the Northern Targets from Comstock?

Mackay Precious Metals Inc. is acquiring the Northern Targets from Comstock Inc.

What are the benefits of the sale for Comstock?

The sale allows Comstock to receive over $6.7 million in consideration and expand its land footprint in Lyon County.

What is the NSR production royalty included in the agreement?

The agreement includes a 1.5% NSR production royalty from the sales of all valuable minerals extracted from the properties.

How will Comstock use the proceeds from this transaction?

Comstock plans to advance its S-K 1300 compliant Dayton and Lucerne resources and expand its gold and silver production potential.

$LODE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $LODE stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced it has amended the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the “MIPA”) to sell 100% of the northernmost patented and unpatented mining claims, mineral exploration rights and town lots (the “Northern Targets”) owned by Comstock’s wholly-owned subsidiary Comstock Northern Exploration, LLC, plus all of the 25% issued and outstanding membership interest that Comstock owns in Pelen LLC (“Pelen”) to Mackay Precious Metals Inc. (“Mackay”) for an increased aggregate purchase price of $2.95 million (the “Purchase Price”) and a 1.5% NSR production royalty from the sales of all valuable minerals and products extracted from these properties.





The Amendment increases the purchase price to $2.95 million in cash from the previous $2.75 million in both cash and stock, effectively increasing the cash component of the transaction by $1.2 million. The Company has previously received $1.0 million in cash for this transaction. The remaining $1.95 million is due through a series of payments in June, July and ending on or before August 30, 2025.





The Amendment also includes a provision that Mackay will transfer approximately 300 acres of patented and unpatented mining properties in Lyon County, that are adjacent to and expand the footprint of Comstock’s Dayton Consolidated and Spring Valley mineral claims and lands, for no additional consideration.





On June 30, 2023, Comstock executed a Mineral Exploration and Mining Lease Agreement (“Mackay Lease”) with Mackay. The Mackay Lease was terminated on December 18, 2024, in favor of the MIPA. Since June 30, 2023, Comstock has recognized revenue of $3.77 million in initial and ongoing lease payments and reimbursed expenses and will receive the final $0.25 million in cash from these revenues this week. The $3.77 million in total lease revenue is in addition to the $2.95 million sale price.





The Northern Targets encompass both the Gold Hill and Occidental Lode claim groups in Storey County, Nevada. Pelen owns certain claims adjacent to and/or relevant to these northern claim groups.





“Our Northern Targets were never an effective part of our district-wide development plans, as we have prioritized the exploration and development of the central and southern part of the district. Realizing over $6.7 million in consideration from the previous lease and subsequent sale, plus an additional 300 acres in Lyon County, plus the retention of royalties in perpetuity, is extremely positive for Comstock,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s executive chairman and chief executive officer. “The transaction is especially timely, as we activate bigger plans for advancing our S-K 1300 compliant Dayton and permitted Lucerne resources, and more aggressively expand our gold and silver resource potential and the plans for post productive uses of these industrial properties.”





Comstock is committed to become a major U.S. silver producer from both the millions of ounces of resources already quantified in our technical reports and our ever-growing solar recycling silver resources.







