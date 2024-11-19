News & Insights

Comstock Fuels amends license agreement with RenFuel K2B AB

November 19, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Comstock announced the execution by its subsidiary, Comstock Fuels, of an amendment to its exclusive license agreement with RenFuel K2B AB for use of RenFuel’s patented catalytic esterification process to refine Comstock Fuels’ proprietary BioleumTM biointermediates. The amendment expanded the territory from North America, Central America, and South America to include Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam to facilitate ongoing project development by licensees of Comstock Fuels broader lignocellulosic biomass refining process.

