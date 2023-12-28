Comstock Executes First Biorefinery Commercial Deal With RenFuel; To Invest $3 Mln

(RTTNews) - Comstock Inc. (LODE) announced Thursday that it has executed agreements with RenFuel K2B AB to advance its first commercial biorefinery, including an option to acquire a RenFuel subsidiary or JV.

The company has also committed to a strategic $3 million senior secured convertible debt investment in RenFuel payable over the next three years for the continued development and commercialization of advanced applications of both companies' complimentary technologies.

As part of the consideration paid under Comstock's investment, RenFuel granted Comstock the right to acquire a majority stake in the JV, subject to preexisting and customary JV shareholder approvals.

Comstock noted that the JV has previously completed extensive preliminary engineering for a new biorefinery using RenFuel's patented catalytic esterification process. This will refine lignin from byproducts of paper production into a biointermediate for refining into sustainable aviation fuel or SAF and renewable diesel in Europe.

The existing engineering work for the JV biorefinery involves integration of the RenFuel process into a pulp and paper mill in Sweden.

Both companies are currently evaluating the requirements for inclusion of an additional 25,000 TPY of biorefining capacity based on Comstock's commercially available Cellulosic Ethanol and Bioleum derived fuels technologies.

Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock's executive chairman and chief executive officer, said, "RenFuel's extensive work with this JV biorefinery site fits perfectly into our commercialization plans. It allows both Comstock and RenFuel to capitalize on the existing TRL 7 scale-up work and accelerate construction of an initial small-scale facility based on Comstock's technologies with embedded strategic feedstock and offtake stakeholders. The resulting integrated site would mark the first of our Bioleum Hubs, while providing a beachhead in the rapidly expanding European renewable fuels market."

