Comstock to Add AI Materials to Its Portfolio With GenMat Buyout

Comstock Inc. LODE announced that it acquired substantially all of Quantum Generative Materials LLC's (“GenMat”) equity, including its artificial intelligence material discovery platform, material synthesis and related assets. Adding AI will help Comstock achieve its goal of decarbonizing energy and creating shareholder value through breakthrough solutions for efficient energy production, distribution, storage and use.

Comstock’s Strategic Deal With GenMat

As a result of the transaction, Comstock will own substantially all of GenMat's issued and outstanding equity, as well as continue to develop and commercialize its breakthrough physics-based artificial intelligence products and services for discovering materials and other technologies, primarily for decarbonizing energy.



GenMat's AI works similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT, producing atoms, molecules and physical systems for materials applications by leveraging the collective knowledge of physics and chemistry. This method has made significant advancements in materials simulation and synthesis. GenMat's materials discovery AI is at Technology Readiness Level ("TRL") 3 and aims to reach TRL 6.

Transaction Details of the LODE-GenMat Deal

In 2021, Comstock struck an investment agreement with GenMat, which included a milestone-based investment of $50 million for 50% of GenMat's fully diluted equity. As part of the new acquisition deal, both parties have mutually terminated previous agreements.



Moving forward, Comstock plans to seamlessly integrate and commercialize GenMat's assets.

Comstock’s Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y

In the second quarter of 2024, LODE incurred a loss of 6 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. This compares to the loss of 5 cents per share reported a year ago. The company posted revenues of $0.44 million for the quarter ended in June 2024.

LODE Stock Price Lags Industry

Comstock shares have gained 13.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 49.7%.



Comstock's Zacks Rank

LODE currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



