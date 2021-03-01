Markets
Comscore To Provide Privacy-safe E-commerce & Audience Behavioral Data To Omni

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Comscore (SCOR) said Monday that it will provide privacy-safe e-commerce and audience behavioral data to Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). Omni identifies and defines personalized consumer experiences at scale, enabling more relevant and effective creative development, media planning/buying/optimization and analytics capabilities for Omnicom clients.

Comscore noted that the deal represents the next evolution of Comscore's Activation suite, which is designed to help advertisers reach specific demographics, behavioral audiences, and TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and now Connected TV (CTV) platforms.

