Comscore To Pay $5 Mln To Settle Securities Fraud Charges

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged global information and media analytics firm, Comscore Inc. (SCOR), and its former chief Executive officer with engaging in a fraudulent scheme to overstate revenue by about $50 million and making false and misleading statements about key performance metrics.

The commission said that comScore fraudulently inflated its revenue by about $50 million from February 2014 to February 2016, which helped it beat Wall Street analysts' sales estimates for seven quarters.

As part of the settlement, Comscore and Matta agreed to pay penalties of $5 million and $700,000, respectively.

Matta also agreed to reimburse Comscore $2.1 million representing profits from the sale of Comscore stock and incentive-based compensation and to the entry of an order barring him from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years.

