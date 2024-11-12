News & Insights

Comscore tightens FY24 revenue view to $351M-$355M, consensus $353.07M

November 12, 2024 — 04:13 pm EST

“Based on current trends and expectations, we are tightening our full-year 2024 revenue range, with revenue expected to be between $351 and $355 million for the year, and are reaffirming our guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 10%. We anticipate a return to growth in 2025 as we continue to invest in and focus on our cross-platform measurement capabilities.”

