Comscore Strikes Deal With Fort Myers Broadcasting For Local TV Measurement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ComScore, Inc. (SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced Monday a new agreement to provide Fort Myers Broadcasting Co. with Comscore's industry-leading local TV measurement currency across their Southwest Florida television stations, including WINK-TV (CBS).

Fort Myers Broadcasting's WINK-TV is Southwest Florida's first television station, debuting in 1954, and produces over 60 hours of news coverage each week. Southwest Florida is the fastest growing area of the Sunshine State and Ft. Myers is the state's fastest growing city.

Following the deal, Fort Myers Broadcasting will be able to provide advertisers with the kind of detailed audience information that shows clients the true value of advertising on its stations.

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets.

