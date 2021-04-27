Markets
Comscore Renews And Expands TV Measurement Service Deal With ViacomCBS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Comscore (SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced Tuesday an expanded renewal agreement to provide ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) with Comscore's National TV measurement currency for its leading portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks.

Comscore's partnership with ViacomCBS linear television measurement began in 2014 and quickly expanded to develop advanced audiences to support Viacom's industry leading Vantage Platform.

The new, expanded agreement goes beyond advanced advertising, and will enable ViacomCBS to guarantee its traditional linear advertising campaigns on Comscore's National TV currency, a key element as the media and entertainment company looks to diversify its partnerships around measurement across both its linear and digital assets.

