Comscore Promoted CFO Jon Carpenter To Succeed Bill Livek As CEO

(RTTNews) - Comscore, Inc. (SCOR) announced Wednesday that Jon Carpenter, who has served as the company's chief financial officer since November 2021, has been appointed by Comscore's board of directors as chief executive officer, effective today.

This announcement caps off a full search of external and internal candidates initiated earlier this year when current CEO and executive vice chairman Bill Livek announced his planned retirement.

Mary Margaret Curry, who currently serves as the company's chief accounting officer, has been promoted to chief financial officer and treasurer.

Previously, Carpenter has served in successful senior operational and financial leadership roles at NBC Universal, Nielsen, and at Publisher's Clearing House (PCH), including serving as that company's CFO.

Carpenter, whose career also includes finance leadership roles for Sears Holdings, began his career with General Electric where he rose through their leadership development program.

Meanwhile, Curry joined Comscore in 2011 as global tax director and has since served in roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including as senior director of global tax compliance and reporting, vice president of tax and treasury, and senior vice president and controller. Before joining the company, she spent nine years with KPMG.

Comscore also announced that Dr. Nana Banerjee, who has served as a director on Comscore's board since March 2021, has been designated non-executive chairman of the board. Brent Rosenthal, who has served as chairman since 2018, will continue to serve as lead director.

