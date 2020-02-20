Comscore Inks Multi-year Partnership With 27 CBS Local Television Stations

(RTTNews) - Comscore Inc. (SCOR) said Thursday that it has reached a multi-year partnership with all 27 CBS Local Television Stations in 17 major U.S. markets.

Under the multi-year renewal, the stations will continue their use of Comscore local television as well as advanced automotive and political currencies.

"CBS Television Stations has been a long-term customer of Comscore, and we are honored they have chosen to continue our partnership. We look forward to continue providing superior cross-platform measurement that provides granular insights and unlocks opportunities for each station," said Bill Livek, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chair of Comscore.

