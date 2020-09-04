Comscore Inks Multi-Year Agreement With Nextdoor For Digital Audience Measurement

(RTTNews) - Comscore (SCOR) said it agreed to provide Nextdoor with Comscore's digital audience measurement.

The multi-year agreement includes access to Comscore's Media Metrix Multi-Platform, and Plan Metrix Multi-Platform, which combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with advanced audience information to drive relevant advertising opportunities.

"Nextdoor has an inspiring mission to connect neighbors and help build thriving communities, and those themes feel particularly relevant as we collectively navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are excited to help the Nextdoor team achieve their goals with granular and actionable audience insights."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.